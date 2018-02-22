Amitabh Bachchan's love for cricket and Indian team knows no boundaries and it is quite evident from his Twitter posts. And when it comes to criticising the opposite team, Big B never minces words. The ace actor did it again when India won the Twenty20 International against South Africa on Sunday (February 18) and this time, he didn't spare the commentators who apparently criticized Indian players during the match.

He wrote, "T 2619 - INDIA wins first T20 against SoAf .. brilliant play .. loved the aggression .. and loved the bias commentating .. keep doing that please ..coz' every time you do that we WIN handsomely !"

T 2619 - INDIA wins first T20 against SoAf .. brilliant play .. loved the aggression .. and loved the bias commentating .. keep doing that please ..coz' every time you do that we WIN handsomely ! pic.twitter.com/q3cES8Q772 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 18, 2018

Though Big B didn't name anyone, netizens assumed that the megastar was referring to Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle in his tweet.

Soon, users started trolling Big B for always criticizing commentators and constantly intervening in their profession.

"If your indication is towards @bhogleharsha then you need to work on your knowledge of the game," a user slammed Bachchan.

"Uncle Since ur a senior, u think u always have right to say anything about anyone. As usual You continue to spit venom about @bhogleharsha but he will remain one of the bestest commentator after Tony Greig(sic)", another user commented.

"Commentary have to be neutral. If you are pointing this to @bhogleharsha you are making a mistake. He is a tremendous commenter with adequate knowledge about the cricket. And most importantly he speaks brutal truth. #INDvsSA (sic)", another user expressed his disappointment.

Just to brush up your memory, the Shahenshah of Bollywood had taken an indirect dig at Harsha Bhogle in 2016 and had written on Twitter, "T 2184 - With all due respects, it would be really worthy of an Indian commentator to speak more about our players than others all the time."

T 2184 - With all due respects, it would be really worthy of an Indian commentator to speak more about our players than others all the time. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2016

After Big B's tweet, Bhogle was stormed with intense criticism on social media. Post which the renowned commentator took to Facebook to post an explanation.

"I have, incidentally, sent Mr. Bachchan a DM on twitter offering an explanation (in passing, the fact that he follows me gives me a great buzz!)," reads an excerpt from Bhogle's Facebook post.

However, when Harsha Bhogle was asked about Big B's outrage, the commentator told Deccan Chronicle: "Is AB hitting out at the South African commentators, I wonder," since he is not commentating for the T20 matches in South Africa.