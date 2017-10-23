Amidst the "Me too" trend where women are conveying their stories of sexual assaults on social media, a horrific incident with Harry Styles has brought about a roar on Twitter. While the world is still diving deeper into the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case, in a shocking turn of events the One Direction singer was recently sexually assaulted during a live performance.

A video showing the Dunkirk star getting groped by one of his fans during his performance at the We Can Survive concert has sparked an outrage on the social media platform. In the video, the singer is seen kneeling down, as part of his act, to only be grabbed by the crotch.

Although the singer pulled off the incident without showing any sort of disgust on his face, the "fan moment" did not go down too well among Twitter users. As soon as the news broke out online, users began using the hashtag "#RespectHarry" and condemning the situation as a "sexual assault".

Many tweeted to emphasise on "don't touch without consent." "The fact that Harry Styles got groped at his own show by a fan is so sick. Just because he's a guy doesn't make it okay. Y'all are f**ked up," wrote a fan. "Harry Styles being groped is not funny. Y'all need to understand that you can't just touch people whenever. It doesn't matter if they are a guy or if they are famous. It's not cool," added another.

Meanwhile, others highlighted that men are sexually assaulted as well. "Horrible to hear someone groped Harry Styles on stage; let's remember that yes, men are victims of assault, and it's not that rare either," condemned an online user.

WTF!!! When your favorite artist is close to you, this does not justify you touching him in this way. #RespectHarry pic.twitter.com/0PdUGR6nN2 — ً (@___VXXIIS) October 22, 2017

the "boys will be boys" argument&how some ppl seem to think touching men innapropriately is ok. Ex:Harry styles being groped @ his concert. — Karlee (@KarleeAlexen) October 23, 2017

Just a reminder that if you grope an artist and try to justify it as 'they're a sex symbol', you're actual trash — ? Ghost Daddy ? (@spacedaddio) October 23, 2017

Fans are also on a mission to find out who the girl was that touch the actor-singer inappropriately.

If the girl who groped harry ever read this, u should be ashamed of yourself. @Harry_Styles I am Sorry that happened. We love you❤ pic.twitter.com/cmsCypOqjs — Aditi Jha (@Aditiofficial_1) October 22, 2017

Goodnight to everyone EXCEPT the person that groped harry styles on stage tonight shame on you — young soybean (@bailyeet) October 23, 2017