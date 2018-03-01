American motorcycle-maker Harley-Davidson has expanded its Softail family of bikes in India with the launch of three models -- Deluxe, Low Rider and Fat Boy Anniversary. The company has priced the new Fat Boy 114 Anniversary Edition at Rs 19.79 lakh, while Low Rider and Deluxe will be retailed at Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 17.99 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Harley-Davidson Softail family in India already has models like Street Bob, Fat Bob, Fat Boy, and Heritage Classic. The new Fat Boy 114 Anniversary Edition is powered by the higher displacement Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine against the Milwaukee-Eight 107 motor in the regular Fat Boy model. The Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine develops is a 1,868cc V-twin motor that develops 161.3Nm of torque while the Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine is tuned to belt out 144Nm. Other than the change at heart, the Fat Boy 114 Anniversary Edition looks identical to the regular model.

Deluxe, as the name suggests, celebrates old-school cruiser motorcycle styling DNA. The large round headlamp flanked by auxiliary lights, wide seats, and pullback handlebar are inspired by cruiser bikes of the past. In addition, wire-spoked wheels that are shod with white-walled tires add to the classic appeal of the motorcycle.

Deluxe and Low Rider are powered by the new Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin engine. The powertrain is the 1,746cc unit which delivers 148Nm of torque through a six-speed gearbox. It also gets dual counter-balancers for sublime smoothness.

Harley-Davidson Low Rider is inspired by custom choppers of the 1970s. The motorcycle comes with 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels along with throwback-style fuel tank mount speedometer. The chrome detailing and bold aluminum wheels give the Low Rider a proper chopper look.