Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are two successful Indian cricketers of the current generation, and they have achieved a lot in their career so far. Despite all the awards, accolades and prize money, Kohli and Dhoni have received, Hardik Pandya feels they are 'disciplined and sweet to people'.

Dhoni has helped India win all ICC events, including World T20 in 2007, ICC World Cup in 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. He has amassed more than 15,000 runs across all formats.

Kohli took over the captaincy from Dhoni, and has helped India become a force in world cricket and has taken his batsmanship to the next level.

They have achieved so much in the gentleman's game, and Pandya, who has come from a humble background, also wants to emulate them and lead a disciplined life.

The India all-rounder has been impressed by the way, they carry themselves off the field as well. He wants to learn from the duo.

"I am following Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni)and Virat (Kohli) because of the way they are and not because of what they have achieved, but the way they are after achieving all this. I want to become like them – being disciplined, being sweet to people. I want to know and learn and how they have reached where they are," Pandya told television presenter Gaurav Kapur during an episode of YouTube show Breakfast with Champions.

"I observe them to try and understand how they are, what they do and what it takes to be there. They are nice human beings and still, they are successful."

Pandya is an integral member of team India across all formats, and he should utilize all the time in the world to get some important tips from Dhoni and Kohli if he wants to emulate them.