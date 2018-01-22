After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, yet another actress is in love with a cricketer. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Hardik Pandya is dating actress Elli Avram.

The report further said that the couple's friends told the daily that the two met at an event over a year back, and have been dating since then.

Elli Avram was also spotted at Hardik's brother Krunal's wedding in December 2017. Looks like the couple is wanting to keep their relationship under wraps as of now and focus on their respective careers.

#elliavram #hardikpandya A post shared by Bollywood Daily (@bollywooddaily.insta) on Jan 11, 2018 at 12:52am PST

Rewinding a little bit, Hardik Pandya was recently linked to actress Parineeti Chopra after their casual and fun banter on Twitter. Parineeti posted a picture and the caption read, "The perfect trip with the most amazing partner Love is in the air!!! "

To which Hardik had replied, "@ParineetiChopra Can I guess? I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. :p Great click by the way."

Parineeti's reply to Hardik post that was: "@hardikpandya7 Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!!"

Parineeti later posted a video clarifying that the reports are false and the post was for a mobile brand that she was endorsing.

Well, whatever the case is, Elli and Hardik look beautiful together and we hope they make an official confirmation soon.

Bollywood celebrities have fallen in love with cricketers in the past. We have examples like Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra.