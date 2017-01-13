Director Shlok Sharma's Bollywood movie Haraamkhor, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi, has received positive reviews from the audience.

Haraamkhor is a social drama set in a small town in Gujarat. Sandhya (Shweta Tripathi) is a 15-year-old student, who takes every effort to impress her teacher Shyam (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Her tuition mate Kamal (Irfan Khan) is in love with her but he cannot express it to her. However Kamal tries to take help from his friend Mintu (Mohd Samad). What happens next forms the crux of the movie.

The audience say that Haraamkhor has a brand new subject, which offers a beautiful message to the society. Director Shlok Sharma has tried to present the world from the point of view of the pre-pubescent boys. He has adapted a complex way of narration for the movie, but he made sure that it is convincing and engrossing.

The viewers say Nawazuddin Siddiqui has done a brilliant job as a teacher and his performance is the highlight of Haraamkhor. Shweta Tripathi, who appears as a student, has done justice to her role. Trimala Adhikari, Mohd Samad as Mintu, Irfan Khan as Kamal and Harish Khanna have also excelled.

Haraamkhor has good production values and Jasleen Royal's background score and brilliant picturisation are the major attractions on the technical front, add the viewers. We bring you some film goers' verdict shared on Twitter.

Saurabh Bhowal ‏@saurabh_bhowal

#Haraamkhor is a film that asks questions. And lights up the screen with the magic of actors like Nawaz and @battatawada. So so proud of her

Bobby Talks Cinema ‏@bobbytalkcinema

#OkJaanu - In the first 40 min ...its just sweet but begins in the same familiar way of the couple committing No Marriage before the affair. Post the initial sweetness it all starts turning repetitive and boring before the 4th song. At intrvl it has nothng new or fresh other than the sweet acts & a few good compositions marginally saving it frm becomng boring. "Enna Sohna" comes at a point when one wishes to say... oh please no more song now... and just come to the point cutting the crap. Strangely the Tamil soundtrack I have been listening on a loop doesnt sound that good at all in its Hindi version. Goes into a completely boring zone post 100 minutes. #OkJaanu If only pretty faces is all u are looking for in a supposedly new-age love story.

Amit Dadhich ‏@amit12354

#Haraamkhor tries too hard to touch upon many things, so many characters, layers that eventually it lands up in no mans land Nawaz's performances & the child artists impeccable characterization. Rest of the characters are poorly sketched #Haraamkhor is a film that just makes all sound but has no reason behind it. Sadly its a big misfire. My Ratings (2*/5) #Haraamkhor shines only in bits & parts, rest all is pure boredom. My Ratings (2*/5)

Aparshakti Khurrana ‏@Aparshakti

Saw Haramkhor last night. Everyone was extremely honest to their craft. All the best @shlok_sharma @battatawada @guneetm and Navaz bhai

Onir ‏@IamOnir

What an impressive debut film by @shlok_sharma #Haramkhor has beautiful moments,smiles ....tears and stunned silence. Indie cinema smiles :) Effortless performances by @Nawazuddin_S #shwetaTripati and the kids. Congratulations @guneetm and more power to you for making this.

Amrita Madhukalya ‏@visually_kei

There are very few movies that deal with the grittiness of coming-of-age in an Indian middle-class milieu. @HaraamkhorMovie gets that.

Ashish Bisht ‏@TheAshishBisht

Congratulations and best wishes to @guneetm and @shlok_sharma for the super engaging film #haramkhor

Sunny Kaushal ‏@SunnyK0

Congrats & all the best for #haraamkhor a very sensitive & engrossing film. May God bless u & the whole team with all the success. The lovely @battatawada and the most amazing @Nawazuddin_S are superlative in #Haraamkhor. Go watch the film now #dontmiss @guneetm full respect for backing such a gutsy and sensitive film #Haraamkhor #dontmiss

salil sand ‏@isalilsand

#Haraamkhoor: boasts of some unexpected twists and is laced with some strong performances. ***1/2 @nawazuddin_s @battatawada @sikhyaent

Vineet ‏@ItsVineetSingh

Saw #Haraamkhor today. It's a beautiful and touchy film dir by my friend @shlok_sharma and again powerful performance by @Nawazuddin_S

Amol Parashar ‏@amolparashar

#Haraamkhor is an outstanding piece of INDIAN cinema. So brave & confident & incisive. respect for @shlok_sharma @Nawazuddin_S @battatawada

Pãrmãr Rãhül ‏@DirectorRahulR