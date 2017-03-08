Every year, Bollywood actresses come up with something unique to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8. This year, Swara Bhaskar and Taapsee Pannu have teamed up to give some lessons on cleavage.

In the video titled How much cleavage is good cleavage, Taapsee and Swara teach you how you can cover your 'izzat' in this society. Showing cleavage invites trouble and girls are often told to shield themselves from those annoyingly uncomfortable stares.

The bold and beautiful actresses give tips of how to be all covered up in office, gym, crowded places, clubs and also, on your big day – your wedding day. The video is filled with sarcasm and will remind you, as a woman, of the saying "If you've got it, flaunt it."

Watch this amazing video and celebrate being a woman: