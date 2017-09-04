The nation is ready to celebrate Teachers' Day 2017 on September 5, and there are many relevant songs that will add more fun to the celebration.

Teachers' Day is celebrated to remember the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, and also to congratulate the teaching community for their immense contribution towards the society.

This special day is mostly celebrated in the educational institutions like schools and colleges across the country. Varied fun activities like drama, songs, dances, games, speeches, etc are generally organised in almost all the schools and colleges on September 5. Sometimes, the teachers are offered gifts as well.

While songs are an integral part of Teachers' Day celebrations, there are a lot of relevant Hindi songs that Bollywood has come up with till date. There are some old but evergreen tracks, and some new ones also that one can add to the playlist on Tuesday.

Most of the songs highlight the significance of teachers in shaping up a student's future, and some of the tracks show the love that this fraternity receives from their pupils. There are many such Teachers' Day songs that one can play online or even download for free.

Here is a compilation of some of the best Hindi songs (old and new) to celebrate Teachers' Day 2017:

Sir Sir O Sir: From the movie titled Sir, this beautiful song is one of the best for students to express love for their teachers.

Masti Ki Pathsala: This is the most fun-filled song that one can play on the occasion of Teachers' Day. From the film Rang De Basanti, this track will set the mood instantly.

Aye Khuda: This track is from the film Paathsala, starring Shahid Kapoor. The film is based on the life of a teacher.

Kholo Kholo: It is a song that has a happy feeling, and the lyrics motivate students to follow their dreams.

Bum Bum Bole: This is an entertaining song based on the relationship between a student and teacher.

Masterji Ki Aagayi Chitthi: This is a popular old song highlighting the bond between teachers and students.

Rukh Jana Nehi: Based on the struggles a teacher faces, this is another motivational song.

Tum Asha Vishwas Hamare: This beautiful song has been sung by legendary Lata Mangeshkar, and fits the occasion perfectly.

Ichak Dana: This is another old but fun-filled track that will take you back to your childhood.

Guru Bin Gyan Nehi: This Bollywood song describes the importance of a teacher.