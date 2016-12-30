The time is perfect to make some resolutions as we are ready to welcome a New Year. Leaving all the setbacks behind and taking positive things from the year gone-by, we move towards 2017 with an anticipation of a better future.
Every individual will have a fair share of happiness, disappointments, victories, defeats and laughs. But a deep-rooted desire inside us wants the coming year to bring happiness, prosperity and goodness. This is the moment that entails not only hope, but a reason to keep smiling and living life as it is.
Here, we have compiled top quotes, sayings, messages and wishes that will guide you to express your feelings and help you extend best greetings for the New Year for your friends, family and loved ones, courtesy websites such as Brainy Quote, Good Reads, and others.
15 Inspirational New Year Quotes From Great Writers:
- "Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties." -- Helen Keller, American author, political activist, and lecturer
- "Let our New Year's resolution be this: we will be there for one another as fellow members of humanity, in the finest sense of the word." -- Goran Persson, former Prime Minister of Sweden
- "The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals." -- Melody Beattie, author of 'Codependent No More', 1987
- "Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man." -- Benjamin Franklin, 'Founding Father' of America
- "And now we welcome the New Year. Full of things that have never been." -- Rainer Maria Rilke, Bohemian-Austrian poet and novelist
- "Every time you tear a leaf off a calendar, you present a new place for new ideas and progress." -- Charles Kettering, American inventor, engineer, businessman
- "Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, 'It will be happier'" -- Alfred Lord Tennyson, British Poet
- "Each age has deemed the new-born year the fittest time for festal cheer." -- Walter Scott, Scottish historical novelist, playwright, and poet.
- "Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing. Believe in yourself. And believe that there is a loving Source - a Sower of Dreams - just waiting to be asked to help you make your dreams come true." -- Sarah Ban Breathnach, author
- "For last year's words belong to last year's language. And next year's words await another voice." -- TS Eliot, Four Quartets (English writer, poet)
- "Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365 page book. Write a good one." -- Brad Paisley, American singer-songwriter and musician
- "We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day." -- Edith Lovejoy Pierce, Writer
- "The great miraculous bell of translucent ice is suspended in mid-air. It rings to announce endings and beginnings. And it rings because there is fresh promise and wonder in the skies." -- Vera Nazarian, The Perpetual Calendar of Inspiration (American writer)
- "As the year comes to an end, don't look back at yesterday's disappointment. Look ahead to God's promises yet to unfold." -- Buky Ojelabi, comtemporary blogger
- "I have no way of knowing how people really feel, but the vast majority of those I meet couldn't be nicer. Every once in a while someone barks at me. My New Year's resolution is not to bark back." -- Tucker Carlson, American Journalist
15 Messages, Wishes and Greetings to Share:
- Genuine success comes only to those who are ready for it. So, never step back and always have courage to accept new challenges. Wishing you a very Happy New Year 2017.
- Let's have party because it's New Year time. Celebrate Happy New Year 2017 with me all the night, so that we can end the year together and start the New Year together.
- May you get succeed in the year 2017 and achieve all your goals you have set.
- New Year is the time to remember all the memories we share, all the fun things we did, all the secrets we poured out for distance is the last thing that can create a rift in our friendship.
- May this New Year give you the courage to triumph over your vices and embrace the virtues.
- This year lets make a promise to follow the resolutions you make more strictly and achieve what you truly desire in your life..
- Wish You a Great, Prosperous, Blissful, Healthy, Bright, Delightful, Energetic and Extremely Happy, HAPPY NEW YEAR 2017.
- Lets gather around and celebrate the dawn of sparkling New Year. May it bring gifts of joys, good health and surprises. Best wishes.
- May 2017 greet you with days as fragrant as roses, as colorful as rainbow, as bright as sunshine and as happy and cheerful as a lark.
- May the year 2017 be like a blank book that is waiting your intervention to fill up its 365 pages with all the colours under the sun making it a vibrant addition to your life.
- May the year 2017 give you the opportunity to realise your dreams, rediscover your strengths, muster your willpower and rejoice the simple pleasures that life would bring your way.
- This New Year message has nothing much to say, but to request your lips to stretch a little and brighten this world with a sweet smile.
- May the New Year give you the strength to face the challenges of life and courage to adjust the sail so as to take every situation to your stride.
- When the New Year arrives, it brings new ideas and hopes for us to make our lives good to better and better to best. Happy New Year !
- The New Year gives you fresh 365 days to play with – fill them up with whatever your heart desires so that you have no regrets at the end of the annual cycle.