The time is perfect to make some resolutions as we are ready to welcome a New Year. Leaving all the setbacks behind and taking positive things from the year gone-by, we move towards 2017 with an anticipation of a better future.

Every individual will have a fair share of happiness, disappointments, victories, defeats and laughs. But a deep-rooted desire inside us wants the coming year to bring happiness, prosperity and goodness. This is the moment that entails not only hope, but a reason to keep smiling and living life as it is.

Here, we have compiled top quotes, sayings, messages and wishes that will guide you to express your feelings and help you extend best greetings for the New Year for your friends, family and loved ones, courtesy websites such as Brainy Quote, Good Reads, and others.

15 Inspirational New Year Quotes From Great Writers:

"Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties." -- Helen Keller, American author, political activist, and lecturer

"Let our New Year's resolution be this: we will be there for one another as fellow members of humanity, in the finest sense of the word." -- Goran Persson, former Prime Minister of Sweden

"The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals." -- Melody Beattie, author of 'Codependent No More', 1987

"Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man." -- Benjamin Franklin, 'Founding Father' of America

"And now we welcome the New Year. Full of things that have never been." -- Rainer Maria Rilke, Bohemian-Austrian poet and novelist

"Every time you tear a leaf off a calendar, you present a new place for new ideas and progress." -- Charles Kettering, American inventor, engineer, businessman

"Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, 'It will be happier'" -- Alfred Lord Tennyson, British Poet

"Each age has deemed the new-born year the fittest time for festal cheer." -- Walter Scott, Scottish historical novelist, playwright, and poet.

"Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing. Believe in yourself. And believe that there is a loving Source - a Sower of Dreams - just waiting to be asked to help you make your dreams come true." -- Sarah Ban Breathnach, author

"For last year's words belong to last year's language. And next year's words await another voice." -- TS Eliot, Four Quartets (English writer, poet)

"Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365 page book. Write a good one." -- Brad Paisley, American singer-songwriter and musician

"We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day." -- Edith Lovejoy Pierce, Writer

"The great miraculous bell of translucent ice is suspended in mid-air. It rings to announce endings and beginnings. And it rings because there is fresh promise and wonder in the skies." -- Vera Nazarian, The Perpetual Calendar of Inspiration (American writer)

"As the year comes to an end, don't look back at yesterday's disappointment. Look ahead to God's promises yet to unfold." -- Buky Ojelabi, comtemporary blogger

"I have no way of knowing how people really feel, but the vast majority of those I meet couldn't be nicer. Every once in a while someone barks at me. My New Year's resolution is not to bark back." -- Tucker Carlson, American Journalist

15 Messages, Wishes and Greetings to Share: