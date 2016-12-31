New Year is a time to review yourself and see where your life is headed and whether you have achieved your goals or not. It also gives an opportunity to correct your mistakes and set a roadmap for your future goals that you wish to achieve in the next 12 months.
This is the time of the year that brings new hopes, challenges and aspirations, makes ur forget all our sorrows, worries and failures behind and start afresh. We make New Year resolutions with the hopes that we fulfil the promises we make to ourselves to start the year on a positive note.
Even as we make plans to get closer to our dreams, we start the beginning by celebrating the occasion and wishing our friends and family. Here, we have compiled funny quotes and resolutions to add a little humour to the celebration. Readers can also follow this link to read inspirational quotes.
Now there are more overweight people in America than average-weight people. So overweight people are now average. Which means you've met your New Year's resolution.
A New Year is the chance to start over with a clean slate. Too bad my credit card won't start over with a blank slate.
Youth is when you're allowed to stay up late on New Year's Eve. Middle age is when you're forced to.
I made no resolutions for the New Year. The habit of making plans, of criticising, sanctioning and moulding my life, is too much of a daily event for me.
Many people look forward to the New Year for a new start on old habits.
New Year Resolution: Tolerate friends and family with extreme care even when they burn down your privacy!
May god inspire you to finally enrol in that anger management course in New Year!
I wish you end up fighting less with your partner over the TV remote this New Year!
Every New Year is the direct descendant, isn't it, of a long line of proven criminals?
If I had done you wrong, I am sorry. May you still give me a chance this New Year to do it over and over again.
I will spend less than one hour a day on the Internet. This, of course, will be hard to estimate since I'm not a clock watcher.
I wish you can maintain your resolution to quit smoking a few days more this new year!
Good resolutions are simply cheques that men draw on a bank where they have no account.
Maturity is when you realise that New Year won't change your life.
I will conserve water this year.I will do the laundry less but use deodorant more. Happy New Year!
If nothing changes this New Year to your liking, just change your habit of complaining!
This New Year I'm on a lookout for a bank that will give me a big loan and then forget me forever.
This New Year, may you be Saved by many friends who Enter your life to Delete all your Errors.
May all your troubles last as long as your New Year's resolutions! -Joey Adams
Many years ago I resolved never to bother with New Year's resolutions, and I've stuck with it ever since.
Let us not drink to the past, but to the future.