New Year is a time to review yourself and see where your life is headed and whether you have achieved your goals or not. It also gives an opportunity to correct your mistakes and set a roadmap for your future goals that you wish to achieve in the next 12 months.

This is the time of the year that brings new hopes, challenges and aspirations, makes ur forget all our sorrows, worries and failures behind and start afresh. We make New Year resolutions with the hopes that we fulfil the promises we make to ourselves to start the year on a positive note.

Even as we make plans to get closer to our dreams, we start the beginning by celebrating the occasion and wishing our friends and family. Here, we have compiled funny quotes and resolutions to add a little humour to the celebration. Readers can also follow this link to read inspirational quotes.