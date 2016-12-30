Every year, New Year's Eve sees the city's most happening places crowded or rather overcrowded with guests and alcohol pouring out like water. With no place to even stand, leave alone dance and no tables available to relish some delicious food, house parties are becoming an ideal option for many youngster these days.

But how do you throw a memorable house party? Here are a few tips and ideas to remember before organising a house party.

- Decide a theme: How about a Game of Thrones party or a Harry Potter-themed night? Or better, throw an award function-themed party and award your friends for sticking around through the year. You can choose elements that highlight the theme. For example, if you are planning an award night-themed party, you could put together a red carpet leading to your house, choosing the lighting that replicates the starry night and maybe, put a photo booth where you can take pictures like celebrities.

You could also consider throwing a chilled out pajama party by converting the house to a cozy nest and binge watching movies as you sip on some beer.

- Decorations: Use a lot of gold, silver, white, gray and black as these are the colours mostly associated with the New Year. You can get black balloons, golden drapes, silver streamers and bright banners.

You can also make finger food that matches the décor. And instead of using beer mugs, try mason jars/mugs to serve beer to guests.

- Entertainment: If you know someone with a great taste in music, take his/her help and put together the epic 2016 musical playlist. You can also make a YouTube playlist and let the website play the best of 2016.

- Games: You can play the clichéd truth or dare. Or, you organise a round of drinking games – Never have I ever (a game where you take a sip of your drink when you have never done a particular thing in your life), shots (where you take a shot when someone says a particular word), beer ping-pong, etc. You can also take a trip back into time and play nostalgic board games like snakes and ladders, ludo, monopoly or even a game of uno.

- Cleaning up: Cleaning after the epic party is going to be a tedious task. So, keep enough dustbins for people to throw waste and throw up in. Avoid a carpet if you are serving drinks at the party because getting it cleaned will be another task altogether.