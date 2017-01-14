People across the country are celebrating Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal or Bihu, the harvest festivals in several parts of India, on Saturday, January 14.
Magh Bihu 2017: Some mouth-watering Assamese delicacies to prepare at home [VIDEO]
As people are celebrating the festival with tremendous enthusiasm and joy with wishes pouring in from all corners, Bollywood celebrities too have wished everyone a year full of warmth, love and happiness.
Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini and Madhur Bhandarkar are among the many other Bollywood celebrities who have wished their fans on Twitter.
Rishi Kapoor: Lohri Mubarak!
Anupam Kher: Happy Lohri to all. Love, peace and Celebrations.
Rakesh Roshan: Happy Lohri! Celebrate with love peace and affection.
Madhur Bhandarkar: Wishing all a very Happy Lohri. May the holy fire of Lohri burn all the moments of sadness and bring warmth of joy, happiness and love in our lives.
Hema Malini: Wish you all a Very Happy Lohri and Bhogi!
Jaaved Jaaferi: HAPPY MAKAR SANKRANTi, LOHRI and PONGAL.. an economical wish in one tweet :-) Happiness always !
Anil Kumble: Warm greetings for Bihu, Lohri, Pongal and Makar Sankranti. Hope the year is filled with happiness for everyone.
Sridevi Boney Kapoor: Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Sankranti, Pongal & Bohag Bihu. May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity in your lives.