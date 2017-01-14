Happy Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Bihu 2017
People busy buying kites ahead of Makar SankrantiIANS

People across the country are celebrating Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal or Bihu, the harvest festivals in several parts of India, on Saturday, January 14.

Magh Bihu 2017: Some mouth-watering Assamese delicacies to prepare at home [VIDEO]

As people are celebrating the festival with tremendous enthusiasm and joy with wishes pouring in from all corners, Bollywood celebrities too have wished everyone a year full of warmth, love and happiness.

Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini and Madhur Bhandarkar are among the many other Bollywood celebrities who have wished their fans on Twitter. 

Rishi Kapoor: Lohri Mubarak!

Anupam Kher: Happy Lohri to all. Love, peace and Celebrations.

Rakesh Roshan: Happy Lohri! Celebrate with love peace and affection.

Madhur Bhandarkar: Wishing all a very Happy Lohri. May the holy fire of Lohri burn all the moments of sadness and bring warmth of joy, happiness and love in our lives.

Hema Malini: Wish you all a Very Happy Lohri and Bhogi!

Jaaved Jaaferi: HAPPY MAKAR SANKRANTi, LOHRI and PONGAL.. an economical wish in one tweet :-) Happiness always !

Anil Kumble: Warm greetings for Bihu, Lohri, Pongal and Makar Sankranti. Hope the year is filled with happiness for everyone.

Sridevi Boney Kapoor: Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Sankranti, Pongal & Bohag Bihu. May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity in your lives.

