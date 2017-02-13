The world is celebrating Kiss Day 2017 on Monday (February 13). This day generally witnesses couples wishing each other with kisses.

While Kiss Day is known for the romanticism that it holds, some creative minds cannot stop themselves from coming up with funny memes and messages on the same.

Hashtag #KissDay started trending on Twitter during the day as a lot of people have been talking about the special day. While some have been sharing romantic quotes and pictures of kissing on Twitter, there are some others who have been sharing funny memes, jokes, quotes and messages that will make you go ROFL.

Some of the jokes suggest that Kiss Day may appear very special for couples, but for singles, it is just like any other day. However, the good part is that those singles are funny enough to make hilarious memes on their own plight.

Also, there are some other picture messages and quotes that will certainly make you laugh out loud. Some videos from various movies go well with Kiss Day, making the occasion even more funny.

Check some of the most hilarious memes, pictures, messages and quotes on Kiss Day that made it trending on Twitter:

Time schedule for kissing in park #KissDay pic.twitter.com/KPv6LV9HPR — Alia Bhatt (@Miss_AliaBhatt) 13 February 2017

we are waiting for the chance but the thing is, we don't know even how to kiss??



Yep,we guys are same like this? #KissDay #KissAGingerDay pic.twitter.com/sEwtoxoaaU — அட போடா!! (@vishnu12315) 13 February 2017

National kissing day and the only thing I kissed was my pillow?#KissDay — Nyreem N. Rodriguez❄ (@nayiz0o) 7 July 2016

I understand the reason behind #KissDay and it's fine and all, but stop making us single and lonely people feel bad. Jeez! ? — Tim Guccione (@FilmGuy9188) 7 July 2016

On #KissDay singles are requested to try their luck with Kismis not kissing a miss ???#SingleWoes — Latha (@Saffronkoffee) 13 February 2017

என்னடா கடிச்சு வச்சுருக்க... #KissDay ????? pic.twitter.com/C1hLsdu2WS — Ŧ г α µ ď µ ツ (@RRaja___) 13 February 2017

Always remember to chew on some parsley before going for the first kiss.#KissDay pic.twitter.com/FG5W6nVXfY — Golam Rabbani - UK (@AllMarketing24) 13 February 2017