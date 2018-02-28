The much-awaited Holi festival is finally round the corner. The festival of colors, which is widely celebrated in India and Nepal, begins in the evening of March 1, 2018, and ends by next evening.

Holi is an ancient Hindu religious festival and there are many stories related to the festival. The most popular legend is about Prahlada and his father King Hiranyakashipu. It says that Lord Vishnu took the form of Narasimha when demon Hiranyakashyap's sister Holika tricked Prahlad to sit on a pyre with her. It is celebrated to recall the victory of good over evil.

Holi festival signifies the end of the winter season. The celebrations start on the night on full moon day (Purnima) with a Holika Dahan. People gather and perform religious rituals in front of the bonfire and pray that their internal evil is destroyed the way Holika was killed in the fire. The next morning is celebrated as Rangwali Holi, where people smear each other with colors and drench each other.

Besides, people also share wishes with their loved ones. We have compiled a list of best quotes, messages, wishes, and greetings that you can share with your friends and family on WhatsApp and Facebook on the occasion of Holi festival 2018.

Bright colors, water balloons, lavish gujiyas and melodious songs are the ingredients of perfect Holi. Wish you a very happy and wonderful Holi. May God gift you all the colours of life, colors of joy, colors of happiness, colors of friendship, colors of love and all other colours you want to paint in your life. Happy Holi. Just like a red rose that fills the world with beauty & fragrance' You have made my life so beautiful by being in it. On Holi, the festival of colors & joy I wanna say thank you for all the love & smiles you've brought to my life. Holi is the day to express love with colors. It is a time to show affection. All the colors that are on you are of love! Holi is a special time of the year to remember those who are close to our hearts by splashing colors! Dipped in hues of love and trust has come the festival of Holi. A true and caring relation doesn't have to speak loud, a soft message is just enough to express the heartiest feelings. Enjoy the festival of Holi with lot of fun. Make merry with colors on Holi and the rest of the days with the colors of love. Red for love, green for prosperity, orange for success and pink for happiness. May God Bless you and your family with all these colors, Happy Holi! "Best wishes to you for a Holi filled with sweet moments and memories to cherish for long. Happy Holi! If Wishes come in Rainbow Colors, then I would send the brightest one to say Happy Holi". Holi is a time to reach out with the colors of joy. It is the time to love and forgive. It is the time expresses the happiness of being loved and to be loved through colors. Holi is not only about colors and sweets. It reminds of the divine and eternal love of Krishna and Radha. It also reminds one of Narashima, Prahlada and Hiranyakashyapa and thus the fact that 'Truth and Humanity are invincible forces in the Universe'. Let the colors of Holi spread the message of peace and happiness. Holi is not only about colors and sweets. It reminds of the divine and eternal love of Krishna and Radha. It also reminds one of Narashima, Prahlada and Hiranyakashyapa and thus the fact that 'Truth and Humanity are invincible forces in the Universe'.

Holi Wishes and Messages in Hindi: