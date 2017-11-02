Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday with friends and family at his Alibaug bungalow on the night of November 1. His birthday is on November 2.

Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Farah Khan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Sussanne Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor along with daughters Ananya and Shanaya and others attended King Khan's birthday bash.

Suhana Khan looked ravishing, while Gauri Khan was also at her best. Several photos from the party are doing the rounds on social media.

In one of the photos, AbRam is seen photobombing Katrina and Alia's picture, while Suhana put her best face forward for the camera.

We missed Aryan Khan, and SRK must have also missed his son. Two actors missing from the Bollywood Baadshah's party were Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

Both actors were busy with their respective movies and projects, and thus couldn't make it to the party.

However, many other stars graced the bash. Also, a lot of celebs have wished Shah Rukh a Happy Birthday on social media.

Take a look at the wishes here:

happy birthday SR ?? A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Nov 1, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

one of the kindest most intelligent caring people I know ..... happiest happiest to u , may all the love and care you give to others all come back to u .love you ? A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Nov 1, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Happy happy birthday @iamsrk !!! Keep being your awesome self! Big big hug and lots and lots of love ? ❤️ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) November 2, 2017

A very happy birthday to one of the most charming, caring, considerate people in the world @iamsrk! #NoOneLikeYou #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/a6OssmorC9 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) November 1, 2017

Happy birthday Bhai @iamsrk !!! So much love always and forever....❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/c6rV1OZQxC — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 2, 2017

Happy birthday @iamsrk .. love, light, peace .. & thank you for a cracking evening.. shine on!!… https://t.co/995KBmWCDu — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) November 2, 2017

Happy birthday @iamsrk God bless — Ronit Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) November 2, 2017

Happy birthday to the most charming man - @iamsrk . Stay blessed and amazing always❤️ — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) November 2, 2017

Happy birthday to the most amazing person, the king khan the super star & my big brother @iamsrk .May God give you all of life's happiness ? pic.twitter.com/DXbE8rQUqD — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) November 2, 2017

Not just a beloved actor, but a good natured person with a big heart. Happy birthday, @iamsrk! pic.twitter.com/V3upWcgrPW — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 2, 2017