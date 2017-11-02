Shah Rukh khan's 52nd birthday party with guests
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday with friends and family at his Alibaug bungalow on the night of November 1. His birthday is on November 2.

Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Farah Khan, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Sussanne Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor along with daughters Ananya and Shanaya and others attended King Khan's birthday bash.

Suhana Khan looked ravishing, while Gauri Khan was also at her best. Several photos from the party are doing the rounds on social media.

In one of the photos, AbRam is seen photobombing Katrina and Alia's picture, while Suhana put her best face forward for the camera.

We missed Aryan Khan, and SRK must have also missed his son. Two actors missing from the Bollywood Baadshah's party were Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

Both actors were busy with their respective movies and projects, and thus couldn't make it to the party.

However, many other stars graced the bash. Also, a lot of celebs have wished Shah Rukh a Happy Birthday on social media.

Take a look at the wishes here:

