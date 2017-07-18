Actress, singer, film producer, philanthropist, and the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant Priyanka Chopra turned 35 today. Priyanka is currently busy with her Hollywood projects.

PeeCee, who rose to global fame with American TV series Quantico, has now become a household name in Hollywood with her role in Baywatch series opposite Dwayne Johnson. The diva's flamboyant garage is home to many super luxury cars.

Take a look at the top 5 cars and bikes of PeeCee.

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Priyanka Chopra gifted herself a super luxury Rolls-Royce Ghost back in 2013. The prized possession has been bought for a whopping Rs 2 crore plus. PeeCee reportedly customised the car further to suit her personal style. According to reports, Priyanka Chopra has added a fantastic music system and made more room for her stuff.

The pre-facelifted version of the Ghost is powered by 6.6 L twin-turbo V12 engine that develops 563 bhp mated to eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

BMW 7 Series

Priyanka Chopra also has a Bimmer-- the flagship 7 Series. Priced in the range of Rs 1.1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new 7 Series sedan is based on the all-new Cluster Architecture (CLAR) Rear Wheel Drive platform. The sedan is available in two diesel variants and two petrol variants apart from the M-Sport version. It is not clear which model Priyanka Chopra owns.

Porsche Cayenne

The super luxury SUV of German car maker is priced between Rs 1.20 crore to Rs 1.78 crore in India and it is available in four variants.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The model which the actress owns is not the latest fifth generation of the E-Class. She apparently bought twin-arrow headlamp E-class model in 2016. The sedan costs around Rs 60 lakh.

Bright pink Harley Davidson

Apart from luxury cars, she also owns a bike from Harley-Davidson painted in bright pink. The actress bought the bike in February 2014. She posted the picture of the bike back then in her social media pages with the caption, "For all those asking. Here's a sneak peak. Pink for chick power. Why should boys have all the fun."