Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has turned 31 on January 5 and many celebs have wished the diva on social media. Deepika is set to appear in her Hollywood debut film, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which will hit the screens on January 14 in India.

Deepika has not only charmed the Indian audience, but also has a huge fan following internationally. She will be seen sharing screen space with Vin Diesel, Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev and Tony Jaa in her Hollywood movie. Vin will visit India to promote the film with Deepika on January 12 and 13.

The Piku actress' didn't have a single release last year in Bollywood, but was one of the best performers in 2015. She was appreciated for her performance in two films – Piku and Bajirao Mastani. She is currently shooting for her next Bollywood project, Padmavati. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will also feature Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile,many Bollywood celebs have wished the birthday girl on social media. Shraddha Kapoor, Armaan Malik, Manish Malhotra wished Deepika on Twitter.

Take a look at the tweets here:

Happy happy birthday @deepikapadukone !!! Shine one! Big squishy hug ???❤ — Shraddha Kapoor (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 5, 2017

Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone!

I LOVE YOU ❤️ You probably won't hear this aloud rn, but ive def said it a million times through my songs! — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) January 5, 2017

Happy bday beautiful girl! What an amazing year this is gonna be for you!! Big love? @deepikapadukone #DeepikaPadukone #globaltakeover pic.twitter.com/OxCHuwa7e8 — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) January 5, 2017

Happy birthday Deepika !!! @deepikapadukone. Happy New Year & best wishes for the launch of @xxxMovie ! Have a fab 2017. Lots of love ?? pic.twitter.com/1komCLXjwT — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) January 5, 2017