You can officially tell lie, tell practical jokes, fool around and play pranks on people you know only once a year, and that day is here — April Fools' Day which is celebrated on April 1 every year. People around the world have fun on this day by playing pranks and sharing funny messages with others.

Here are 20 funny messages, quotes and SMS you can share with friends on April Fools' Day 2017:

1) "April 1. This is the day upon which we are reminded of what we are on the other three hundred and sixty-four." - Mark Twain

2) "The maple syrup's full of ants. A mouse is creeping on the shelf. Is that a spider on your back? I ate the whole pie by myself. The kitchen sink just overflowed. A flash flood washed away the school. I threw your blanket in the trash. I never lie.....I..... April Fool!" - Myra Cohn Livingston

3) "Mix a little foolishness with your prudence: It's good to be silly at the right moment."

- Horace

4) "The aim of a joke is not to degrade the human being, but to remind him that he is already degraded." - George Orwell

7. "Even the gods love jokes." - Plato

5) "Here cometh April again, and as far as I can see the world hath more fools in it than ever." - Charles Lamb

6) "The more pity, that fools may not speak wisely what wise men do foolishly." - William Shakespeare in 'As You Like It'

7) "The haste of a fool is the slowest thing in the world." - Thomas Shadwell

8) "A fool may be known by six things: anger without cause; speech without profit; change without progress; inquiry without object; putting trust in a stranger; and mistaking foes for friends." - Arabian Proverb

9) "Talk sense to a fool and he calls you foolish." - Euripides

10. "April fool, n. The March fool with another month added to his folly." - Ambrose Bierce, The Devi's Dictionary

11) "You will do foolish things, but do them with enthusiasm." - Colette

12) "Those who wish to appear wise among fools, among the wise seem foolish." - Quintilian, De Institutione Oratoria

13) "It is human nature to think wisely and act foolishly." - Anatole France

14) "We're fools whether we dance or not, so we might as well dance." - Japanese Proverb.

15) "I have great faith in fools - self-confidence, my friends call it." - Edgar Allan Poe

16) "Let us be thankful for the fools. But for them the rest of us could not succeed." - Mark Twain

17) "Our wisdom comes from our experience, and our experience comes from our foolishness." - Sacha Guitry

18) "You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time." - Abraham Lincoln

19) "Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me." - Chinese proverb

20) "The trouble with practical jokes is that very often they get elected." - Will Rogers

Funny messages and SMS

The best day to propose a girl is on April 1 If she accepts your proposal, you can be lucky else just escape by saying April Fool. But beware she can also fool you by saying "I love you too."

Sardar got into a bus on 1st April when conductor asked for ticket. He gave Rs 10 and took the ticket and said, "April fool. I have pass."

Friend Today is your day. So Wishing you many... many Happy Returns of the day."

If you don't want to see an April fool on 1 April, just break down all mirrors on your house on March 31."

You are a BITCH.....................Beautiful, Intelligent, Talented, Cute, Hilarious. Are you smiling now? Happy April Fool's Day!"

What should we do on 1st Night????????? What should we do on the 1st night of April 2017? What did you think? April Fool!"