A complaint has been filed against actress Hansika Motwani at Nadigar Sangam for reportedly failing to pay the salary of one of her employees. A man claiming to be her manager, Munusamy, has alleged that she has not paid his wages for a long time.

Munusamy says that he worked for Hansika Motwani and claimed that he has evidence to prove his allegations, Sify reports. It has to be noted that the actress' mother Mona Motwani manages her dates and looks after the financial matters.

Hansika Motwani is yet to respond to the allegations made by Munusamy. The Nadigar Sangam might seek her explanation if they discover some amount of truth in his allegations, Indiaglitz reported.

On her professional front, Hansika Motwani is working on Vikram Prabhu starrer Thuppakki Munai. The actress has shed oodles of weight for her role in the thriller. Dinesh Selvaraj, a protege of Mani Ratnam, has written and directed the project.

"I am doing a character which I have not tried so far. It's not the routine heroine that you see in every commercial film. It is something quirky and interesting. And I am looking forward to joining the shoot," the actress had told Deccan Chronicle about her role in the Tamil film.

She has also signed a romantic thriller opposite Atharvaa.

Hansika Motwani is a popular South Indian actress, who has worked with leading actors like Vijay (Velayudham), Sivakarthikeyan (Maan Karate), Suriya (Singam 2), Dhanush (Maapillai), Simbu (Vaalu) and Karthi (Biriyani).