The makers of the Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Half Girlfriend unveiled the first still and motion poster of the much-awaited film on Tuesday, March 28.

In the posters, Shraddha and Arjun are seen holding hands in rain. The actors look adorable together and their chemistry too is impressive.

The film is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's best-selling novel by the same name and will explore today's relationships.

It remains to be seen if Half Girlfriend is able to create magic like Bhagat's 2 States, which starred Alia Bhatt and Arjun, and crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office.

"A love that may be somewhere in between, but a love that still is unconditional. It's a take on the unexplored, grey area of relationships today. What also makes it special is a collaboration between me and Ekta after Ek Villain," director Mohit Suri said during the poster launch, DNA reported.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Mohit and Chetan Bhagat, Half Girlfriend will be released on May 19. There is a lot of hype and expectations from the film, since Mohit and Shraddha's collaborations have earlier worked wonders. Their previous outings, Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, were box office hits.