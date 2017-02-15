Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is dazzling the 11th edition of Aero India 2017 at Bengaluru's Yelahanka Air Force Station with a spellbinding display of its indigenous products centered on the theme of "Centre of Excellence for Aviation Platform and Make in India Projects."

HAL's indoor display is spread over an area of 1250 sq.mts and focuses on indigenous technologies encompassing power plants, fixed and rotary wing technologies, advanced simulators and aerospace structures.

"With an 80 percent footprint in the Indian aerospace defence services, HAL today is playing a leading role in fulfilling the aerospace needs of the nation. We are displaying our recent advancements in fixed and rotary wing segments and our pavilion seeks to promote HAL's excellence in technical, research and operational areas in line with its stature as India's largest defence organisation," HAL CMD T Suvarna Raju said.

HAL's key products have also displayed their prowess in the skies – the Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas), the Light Combat Helicopter, Basic Trainer Aircraft Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT-40), Sukhoi 30MKI, Do-228, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv and its weaponised version Rudra.

HAL has also indigenously upgraded the cockpit display system of the Hawk Mk 132 named Hawk-i. Its improved features are navigational and attack capabilities, secured voice communications and data link. Pilots would be able to configure and select cockpit display for different weapon delivery platforms.

In addition, customer demonstration flights have also been held for ALH Mk III Dhruv and Mk IV (Rudra).

Adding to HAL's prowess is its capability to manufacture the Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH). As a first step, a full scale mock-up of IMRH has also been showcased at the HAL pavilion. The 12-ton class helicopter conceived by HAL will have a service ceiling of 25,000 feet, 3,500 kg payload and seating capacity of up to 24. The IMRH would perform roles that include tactical troop transport, casualty evacuation, under slung load, combat search and rescue, anti-surface operations, offshore operations, VIP transport and air ambulance.

IMRH will be powered by twin engines and will be equipped with automatic flight control system, state-of-the-art mission systems, advanced cockpit display and avionic systems to meet the utility and armed roles of Indian armed forces.

Besides catering to Indian defence forces, HAL will also target export orders, aiming to replace the ageing fleet of similar class of helicopters that are presently operational.