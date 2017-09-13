The murder of seven-year-old student at Gurugram's Ryan International School is getting murkier with new revelations and contradictions coming up every day. The doctors clarify that Pradyuman, the victim, died two minutes after he was attacked. He could not even cry out for help.

But the school authorities have a different version. They claimed that the boy was still alive when he was taken to the hospital.

Another revelation has it that Ashok Kumar, the prime accused in the case, carried the victim to the car in which he was rushed to the hospital after the incident.

Pradyuman, a class 2 student of the school, was found lying in a pool of blood in a bathroom of the school last week. The police arrested Ashok Kumar, a conductor of the school bus, who reportedly confessed to the crime.

Amidst all the confusion, the police told the court about the involvement of a third person who must have escaped the scene.

The investigators also claimed the crime scene had been tampered to destroy evidence. But later officials retracted this statement and said that Ashok Kumar was only culprit.

Even as the investigation is progressing, the Ryan International zone head Francis Thomas approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the trial in the case out of Haryana.

Ryan Pinto, who is the group's chief executive officer, had earlier applied for an anticipatory bail but Sushil Tekriwal, the counsel of the victim's father, said that they would oppose granting him bail.

Will make all efforts&put forth arguments in Bombay HC saying bail shouldn't be extended upon such kind of accused: Sushil Tekriwal,advocate pic.twitter.com/XAbh9tqb5e — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2017

Meanwhile, the school did not reopen for the senior school examinations scheduled to begin on Wednesday. The police officials are now looking into the school's version of the whole incident and its initial response.

Here are the latest update on the case: