The murder of seven-year-old student at Gurugram's Ryan International School is getting murkier with new revelations and contradictions coming up every day. The doctors clarify that Pradyuman, the victim, died two minutes after he was attacked. He could not even cry out for help.
But the school authorities have a different version. They claimed that the boy was still alive when he was taken to the hospital.
Another revelation has it that Ashok Kumar, the prime accused in the case, carried the victim to the car in which he was rushed to the hospital after the incident.
Pradyuman, a class 2 student of the school, was found lying in a pool of blood in a bathroom of the school last week. The police arrested Ashok Kumar, a conductor of the school bus, who reportedly confessed to the crime.
Amidst all the confusion, the police told the court about the involvement of a third person who must have escaped the scene.
The investigators also claimed the crime scene had been tampered to destroy evidence. But later officials retracted this statement and said that Ashok Kumar was only culprit.
Even as the investigation is progressing, the Ryan International zone head Francis Thomas approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the trial in the case out of Haryana.
Ryan Pinto, who is the group's chief executive officer, had earlier applied for an anticipatory bail but Sushil Tekriwal, the counsel of the victim's father, said that they would oppose granting him bail.
Will make all efforts&put forth arguments in Bombay HC saying bail shouldn't be extended upon such kind of accused: Sushil Tekriwal,advocate
Meanwhile, the school did not reopen for the senior school examinations scheduled to begin on Wednesday. The police officials are now looking into the school's version of the whole incident and its initial response.
Here are the latest update on the case:
- The post-mortem report reveals that Pradyuman's neck was slashed with a knife. His windpipe got severed and hence, he could not scream for help. The doctors have reportedly said that there were no signs of sexually assault and that the boy died of excessive bleeding.
- The doctors also clarified that the child died two minutes after he was attacked but the school authorities say that child was alive when he was taken to hospital.
- Witnesses claim that they saw two teachers asking Ashok Kumar, who was later arrested in the case, to pick up the child and carry him to a car. After his arrest, police collected his blood and semen samples for the DNA test.
- Ashok Kumar had reportedly confessed to the crime soon after his arrest. But Saurabh Raghava, driver of the school bus in which the accused has been working as a conductor, said that his colleague was made a scapegoat.
- During the hearing, the police informed the court that the crime scene had been tampered to destroy evidence. The investigators also suspected the involvement of a third person.
- But, on Tuesday, senior police official Biren Singh clarified that Ashok is the only suspect in the case and that noone else is under the scanner now.
- The murder, which triggered instant protests by parents, raised an alarm among across the country with the governments and police taking urgent steps to secure the schools.
- The court barred the police from arresting Augustine Pinto and his wife Grace Pinto, the owners of Ryan Internation Group, till Wednesday. Meanwhile, their son Ryan Pinto, who is also the group's chief executive officer, has also applied for anticipatory bail.
- Some reports say that the management has decided to shut down the school for an indefinite period. Also, a CBSE team is expected to reach school to check whether the management had flouted rules set by the board and the government.
- Two school officials have been held after the investigations pointed out that there had been security lapses. Many of the CCTV cameras in the school were not working and a part of the boundary wall was missing.