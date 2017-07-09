Sachin Tendulkar never misses an opportunity to acknowledge his childhood cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar's efforts that had helped him become one of the legends of the game.

Even in Tendulkar's recently-released biographical drama -- Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a lot was revealed about the special relationship the master batsman shared with his coach.

Even as the country is celebrating Guru Purnima -- a festival celebrated to acknowledge the role of teachers in one's life -- on Sunday, July 9, Tendulkar has taken to Twitter to pay homage to Achrekar. The former India captain, while sharing a rare photo of himself with his childhood coach, has also acknowledged the role of other mentors who have helped him through his 24-year-long career.

It is a well known fact that Tendulkar makes it a point to greet Achrekar on the special occasion every year. In 2015, the holder of multiple cricket records celebrated the festival with Achrekar and sought the blessings of his then 83-year-old coach.

Notably, it was Tendulkar's brother Ajit who had taken the then schoolboy to Achrekar. The journey that began at Shivaji Park in Mumbai went on to become one of the most celebrated tales in sporting history.

#HappyGuruPurnima to Achrekar sir and other coaches who have helped me through out my career. Your contributions have been priceless! pic.twitter.com/y0M0ojKyr2 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 9, 2017

Tendulkar's long-time friend and Achrekar's student Vinod Kambli also has shared a photo of himself with his coach.

Notably, Tendulkar's association with Kambli that began during their schooldays successfully extended to the Indian cricket team's dressing room. Right from the early days of their careers, the two batsman had forged memorable partnerships, including 664-run stand they stitched during a Harris Shield semi-final in 1998.