Director SK Satya's Telugu movie Gunturodu, starring Manchu Manoj and Pragya Jaiswal, released in theatres around the world on Friday and it is getting a good response from the audience.

The viewers say Gunturodu has a routine story and poor narration in the first half, but some romance and comedy scenes and dialogues engage the viewers. The rain fight before the interval is good. The second half is engaging and will impress the mass audience and the movie ends on a lighter note.

Manchu Manoj has delivered superb performance in Gunturodu and he impresses the viewers with his action and dialogue delivery. Pragya Jaiswal has done justice to her role and her chemistry with the hero is good. Rajendra Prasad, Sampath Raj, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Rao Ramesh, Pruthvi, Kaasi Viswanath, Praveen, Shakalaka Shankar and Satya are also good assets of the movie, say the audience.

Bankrolled by Sree Varun Atluri, Gunturodu has good production values and DJ Vasanth's Music, Siddharth Ramaswamy's cinematography, the choreography of fight sequences and punch dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say the film goers.

We bring to you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates of Gunturodu movie review and ratings by the audience:

Survi‏ @PavanSurvi

#Gunturodu - Draggy and interestingly said 90's drama that gives feels of 70's ... Half to GO!!

vinod adepu‏ @VinodAdepu

#Gunturodu Hilarious Mass Entertainer My Rating 3.75/5 @HeroManoj1 @ItsMePragya

Ayyappa kumar‏ @Ayyappakumar10

#Gunturodu is a full length commercial made film with comedy and romance

Gopi Mohan‏ @Gopimohan