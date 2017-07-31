Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh walked the ramp together for the first time. They will make a debut as on-screen pair in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and how good they complement each other has been proved at the India Couture Week (ICW) 2017.

Alia and Ranveer looked breathtaking at ICW in Delhi where they turned showstoppers for designer Manish Malhotra. The duo fitted perfectly at the royal theme of the show.

Alia looked like a princess in Manish's ensemble with rosy trails adding glamour to her appearance. And the handsome Ranveer nailed it in his royal look. Isn't he perfect for his upcoming movie, Padmavati?

A few photos and videos from ICW 2017 have been doing rounds and it shows Ranveer-Alia in their fun mode. In one of the videos, Alia is seen controlling her giggles while Ranveer is saying something in her ears when both of them are on the ramp.

A photo captured Alia's expression while controlling her over-excited friend Ranveer. They uploaded pictures on Instagram as picture stories in which Ranveer is being his usual annoying and yet, funny self and Alia and designer Manish Malhotra seem really fed up of him.

One photo showed Manish who seems to have a 'face Palm' moment and beside him stands Ranveer Singh. Ranveer uploaded that photo and he captioned it, "@manishmalhotra05 be like: Facepalm, yeh main kisko le aya."

Manish, known for designing for the biggies of the Hindi film industry, opened the couture week last year, wherein actor Fawad Khan and Deepika Padukone walked for him. This was the designer's fourth finale for the fashion showcase.

Take a look at the pictures here:

My amazing young talented cool muses @aliaabhatt and @ranveersingh #ClosingShow #Finale #CoutureShow @thefdci #IndiaCoutureWeek2017 #manishmalhotralabel #manishmalhotraworld @mmalhotraworld A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Jul 30, 2017 at 8:22am PDT

Playing muse ?? A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jul 30, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

YAAAAASSSS ? A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jul 30, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

[VIDEO] How beautiful they look together! Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt at #ICW2017. pic.twitter.com/p3Vn185NzT — Ranveer Planet (@RanveerPlanet) July 30, 2017

Video - Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at #ICW2017 ❤(3) pic.twitter.com/eOPtRo0OhV — Team Alia Bhatt (@TeamAlia_FC) July 30, 2017