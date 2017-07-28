The Press Trust of India sacked a photographer, on Friday, for uploading an image of a flooded Chennai airport from December 2016 in lieu of Ahmedabad airport.

The incident came to light after the Information and Broadcast Minister Smriti Irani pointed out the mistake in a tweet.

In reply to this, PTI tweeted back saying," PTI deeply regrets the error and has terminated the services of the concerned photographer."

The PTI Photo service had posted a picture of Chennai's Kamaraj airport with a caption saying- "Aeroplanes stand in a queue at the waterlogged Sardar Patel International Airport, after heavy monsoon rains in Ahmedabad on Thursday", according to a Scroll report.

Attention: photographs of Chennai floods have been used and passed off as Ahmedabad @PTI_News Kindly alert all news establishments. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 28, 2017

Various publications, including The Indian Express and Hindustan Times had carried the image on their front page. Many readers had pointed out the image used was wrong.

It would be prudent @PTI_News to get an explanation as to how this happened. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 28, 2017

The PTI photo on #ExpressFrontPage is not of Ahmedabad airport. @PTI_News captioned it wrong & is investigating. We deeply regret the error. — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) July 28, 2017

Smriti Irani then asked PTI to notify publications about the error and demanded an explanation.

"On Thursday 27th July, photo number PTI7 27 2017 000164 B has been killed by the PTI Photo service due to incorrect information," the agency said.

The Indian Express, which had also carried the same photograph on the front page, also admitted the mistake and said the PTI is investigating the matter.

