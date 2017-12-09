Narendra Modi vs Rahul Gandhi
Gujarat Assembly Elections: Narendra Modi vs Rahul GandhiWiki Commons

Nearly half of Gujarat will be casting their votes in the first phase of Assembly elections on Saturday. A total of 977 candidates from 89 constituencies will battle it out to get elected.

Around 2 crore voters will participate in the voting that will take place in 24,689 polling booths in 89 constituencies.

Here are the LIVE updates:

8:00 AM IST: The polling began at 8 am and will end at 5 pm on Saturday.

8:30 AM IST: Maximum candidates contesting for a seat are 27 from Jamnagar Rural. There are just three candidates each in Jhagadia and Ganadevi constituencies and both belong to the Scheduled Tribe seats.

8:35 AM IST: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges voters for maximum turnout.

8:40 AM IST: Over 1.11 crore male voters and 1.01 crore female voters will be casting their votes today.

Gujarat Assembly elections
Gujarat Assembly elections.IBTimes

8:45 AM IST: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is confident of BJP's victory.

8:50 AM IST: Voting underway in Bharuch's Ankleshwar and Surat.

8:58 AM IST: BJP Gujarat chief Jitubhai Vaghani casts his vote in Bhavnagar.

9:01 AM IST: BJP's Jhankhnaben Patel will be contesting against Congress's Yogeshbhai B Patel in Surat's Choryasi assembly seat.

9:08 AM IST: CM Vijay Rupani casts his vote in Rajkot. He is contesting against Congress' Indranil Rajyaguru from Rajkot-West seat.