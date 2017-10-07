If you have a sensitive skin, you know how frustrating it is to have frequent breakouts especially when you have a function or party to attend. From changing pillow covers to washing your face every now and then, maybe you try to do everything to keep your skin clean and clear but slightest mistake wreaks havoc on your skin. This generally happens due to some errors being made unknowingly.

There is no harm in going on with your normal skincare routine but you should try your best to avoid these 7 major mistakes to keep your sensitive skin safe:

Never over-exfoliate

Exfoliation is important but scrubbing too much is not good. In fact, experts recommend exfoliating only once or twice a week, especially for sensitive skin. Over exfoliation can actually remove the only protective barrier of your skin.

Never leave your makeup overnight

Often after a tiring party or function, people forget to remove their make up or feel lazy to remove it. It's a big no for everyone, especially people with sensitive skin. If you sleep with your make up on, it can clog pores, lead to breakouts, irritation as well as rough skin texture. Apart from these, it can also lead to premature signs of ageing.

Do not use fragranced beauty products

Fragranced beauty products contain almost 200 chemicals or botanical compounds that can react to your skin leading to irritation and breakouts. It is better to opt for products which are fragrance-free or unscented; those products are less likely to cause a reaction on your sensitive skin.

Limited sugar consumption

Food with a high content of sugar is harmful to skin. As sugar molecules attach to collagen and elastin proteins in the skin, it can lead to break down of both collagen and elastin and resulting in inflammation.

Do not skip trial patch

Before using a new makeup, always apply a test patch. No matter how popular or well-known the product you are using. People with sensitive skin should use the product on the wrist or neck or behind your ear and notice if it is having any reaction. Often chemicals in the product can make the skin itchy and cause breakouts as well.

No heavy foundation

Heavy foundation can clog up the pores of your skin and wouldn't allow your skin to breathe, which in turn can lead to breakouts. So, it is better to go for a lighter foundation or a tinted moisturizer, which still give you good coverage without harming your skin.

Sunscreen is a must

Using a sunscreen is a must but people with sensitive skin should check the components of the sunscreen too. Always go for a broad-spectrum protection sunscreen but should avoid the chemicals like para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA) and benzophenones such as dioxybenzone, oxybenzone, or sulisobenzone, as these easily irritate the sensitive skin.