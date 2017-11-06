After his box-office disaster Raabta this year, Dinesh Vijan has once again teamed up with Kriti Sanon for his upcoming production titled Arjun Patiala.

And guess who will be paired opposite Kriti this time?

It's Punjab da star Diljit Dosanjh, who had made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Chaubey's film Udta Punjab.

According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, Kriti plays a journalist while Diljit is a quirky, small-town guy in the film. It's a character-driven comedy and will roll in February 2018. It will be shot in Punjab.

Dinesh confirmed the news to the tabloid, and said: "The Hindi film audience has already experienced Diljit's intensity, now it's time to laugh with him. Kriti is moving from Bareilly to Patiala to deliver another small-town surprise, and this time she is holding a pen."

Kriti Sanon also added: "I love watching good comedies and while shooting for Bareilly Ki Barfi I realised that I enjoyed being a part of this world too. I'm looking forward to shooting with Diljit."

Diljit said: "Dino's team is a set of young, talented and creative minds who I am really excited to work with."

Dinesh has produced films like Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, Homi Adajania's Cocktail, Sriram Raghavan's Badlapur and Saket Chaudhary's Hindi Medium.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in the hit movie Bareilly Ki Barfi, in which she won several hearts.

As per reports, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonakshi Sinha will be seen together in a yet-to-be titled film being produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Wizcraft.