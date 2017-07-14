Former One Direction singer Harry Styles has just made his Hollywood debut with Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Dunkirk. And, during the film's UK premiere, the British singer met another world's most famous Brit and that sent the fans into a frenzy.

Yes, his Royal Highness Prince Harry of Wales met actor-singer Harry Edward Styles in London's West End on Thursday at the world premiere of the WWII action thriller Dunkirk. Joining the cast, Prince Harry told them, "It's a story that needed to be told."

Dunkirk, directed by the Inception director Christopher Nolan, features a stellar cast including Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Harry Styles, Cillian Murphy, Aneurin Barnard, and James D'Arcy.

Prince Harry served his country for 10 years in the British army and spent two years in Afghanistan as well. He attended the event to honour a group of veterans who were associated with 1940's infamous Operation Dynamo in Dunkirk harbour.

Prince not only attended the premiere, he hosted a reception attended by those veterans at the Kensington Palace.

Ahead of the premiere, Prince Harry is meeting Dunkirk veterans who are sharing their experiences of serving in WW2 pic.twitter.com/ctZB99owgJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 13, 2017

Prior to this, Prince Harry met singer Harry during a performance by the former boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in 2015.

But what did world's most eligible bachelor tell his namesake this time?

The 23-year-old singer told the reporter, "Well, he's the Prince. I know who he is. He was just asking me about my tie pin — it's an Arab's dagger."

Dunkirk will open in theatres on July 21.

Day 576 of Hiatus: Harry Styles meeting Prince Harry and a 'Dunkirk' veteran inside the theater at the #Dunkirkpremiere pic.twitter.com/n8PdEKlaqS — 1D Updates (@1DCheckups) July 13, 2017

The Twitterati went berserk over the meeting of Harry and Harry. Here's how they reacted.

