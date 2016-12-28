Bollywood movies are evidently longer than international films and hence the shooting schedule is also longer. But Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming flick Haraamkhor has broken the record. The movie, the trailer of which released on December 27, was shot in just 16 days.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui accused of dowry harassment; actor denies allegations

Featuring Nawazuddin and Shweta Tripathi in the lead roles, Haraamkhor was shot in a very short time and director Shlok Sharma gives credit to his team for making this possible.

"It was indeed very challenging to finish an entire feature film's shoot in 16 days. That's why the team's role was the most crucial. My lead actors Nawaz bhai and Shweta were spot on. So was the crew," IANS quoted Shlok as saying.

"Siddharth, my DOP (director of photography), and his team, along with the production team, were all absolutely in tandem. There was no way this would have been possible without the team I had behind me," he added.

Slated to be released on January 13 next year, Haraamkhor was earlier banned by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). But later the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) lifted the ban and said that it was a socially responsible movie.

The trailer of Haraamkhor proves that the movie delivers a strong message. From the trailer the movie is a love triangle between a teacher (played by Nawaz), a 14-year-old female student (played by Shweta) and another teenage boy (played by Chillar Party fame Irfan Khan). Shot in a small village in Gujarat, the movie is said to be funny in parts, but also puts across a serious message.

As always, Nawazuddin is set to win hearts with his witty character. He is known to be a versatile actor and this fact will be proved once again with his upcoming film.

Meanwhile, the actor will also be seen in Raees in January.

Watch the trailer of Haraamkhor here: