After the Super Bowl TV spot, Marvel has now released the new trailer of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The trailer was expected to release on the show since Chris Pratt was set to appear on the talk show. Watch the trailer below.

The new trailer shows the Guardians' adventures as they travel through the outer reaches of the cosmos. The spectacular trailer also shows the series signature 1970s soundtrack once again featuring Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain". A combination of music, humour and action, the spectacular trailer reveals more details about the movie. The trailer release was accompanied by a poster reveal as well. Take a look!

Jimmy Kimmel tweeted the trailer:

James Gunn tweeted the picture with a unique hashtag:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is written and directed by James Gunn and it stars a series of original Guardians including Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord; Zoe Saldana as Gamora; Dave Bautista as Drax; Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot; Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket; Michael Rooker as Yondu; Karen Gillan as Nebula; and Sean Gunn as Kraglin. The new cast includes Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan and Kurt Russell. The film releases on May 5, 2017.