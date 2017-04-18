Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 just had an early press screening and reactions from the journalists (lucky enough!) will just amaze you. Guardians 2 will open in theatres on May 5, 2017.

Hence the journalists are not allowed to write the movie review until April 24. However, most of them did not want to miss a single opportunity to post the spoiler-free reactions on Twitter.

Shortly before the screening of the movie, director James Gunn confirmed that he will be directing the third and forthcoming sequel of the movie. He will also pen down the script of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

According to the official synopsis, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage.

The film is starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff and Vin Diesel. However, Sweet's classic soundtrack Fox on the Run also deserves a mention here.

Here are the first few Twitter reactions:

Just got back from the press screening of #GotGVol2 and this gif says all. Bravo #marvel @JamesGunn @prattprattpratt and everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/SbqsrEg1v5 — Eli Kibrick (@elikibrick) April 18, 2017

Had tons of fun with Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Incredibly funny, beautifully colorful, and great continuations of the heroes. Super happy! — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) April 18, 2017

Mantis and Drax steal the movie. The music on Awesome Mix 2 is great and has some deeper tracks than vol 1. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 18, 2017

There's more beauty & depth & '80s love in GUARDIANS VOL. 2 than any of the Marvel movies. It's like a water-color acid trip full of awesome pic.twitter.com/m80OSUD31p — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 18, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is funnier than the original, a ton of surprises, and an unexpected emotional profoundness. I am Groot. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 18, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is filled with tons of surprises and an unexpected amount of emotion. Another Marvel winner. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 18, 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 is exciting, funny, gorgeous & a helluva tearjerker. For many, it will become their new favorite Marvel movie pic.twitter.com/Po4ZOSPs8Q — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) April 18, 2017

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 2 kept a smile on my face from beginning to end. Funny, action packed, emotional, and tons of surprises. Thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/aIz7Redwin — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 18, 2017

Don't think I've heard so much laughter at a press screening. People seemed to really be digging Guardians Vol. 2. Can't say more (yet) — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) April 18, 2017

Damn. I loved Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. @JamesGunn is a hero and surprise faces steal the show. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 18, 2017