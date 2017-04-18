Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 teaser poster featuring Star-Lord
Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 just had an early press screening and reactions from the journalists (lucky enough!) will just amaze you. Guardians 2 will open in theatres on May 5, 2017.

Hence the journalists are not allowed to write the movie review until April 24. However, most of them did not want to miss a single opportunity to post the spoiler-free reactions on Twitter.

Shortly before the screening of the movie, director James Gunn confirmed that he will be directing the third and forthcoming sequel of the movie. He will also pen down the script of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

According to the official synopsis, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 continues the team's adventures as they traverse the outer reaches of the cosmos. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage.

The film is starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff and Vin Diesel. However, Sweet's classic soundtrack Fox on the Run also deserves a mention here.

Here are the first few Twitter reactions:

