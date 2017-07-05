Soon after the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India, Japanese motorcycle maker Yamaha had announced passing all the benefits from the new tax regime to the customers. As per the new tax structure, all two-wheeler models of Yamaha with engine capacity less than 350cc attracts 28 percent tax as opposed to the earlier 30 percent.

A majority of Yamaha's popular models fall in this category and the company has now revised the prices. The R15 range is the most popular motorcycle of Yamaha and Version 2.0 is now priced at Rs 1,18,838, ex-showroom Delhi. The price has come down by Rs 950 from the pre-GST cost of Rs 1,19,788.

The price of R15S has also dropped. The single seat variant is now priced at Rs 1,15,746 from Rs 1,16,656 which is cheaper by Rs 910. Both the R15 series models are powered by a 149 cc liquid-cooled mill coupled to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine in Version 2.0 makes 17PS of power while it develops slightly reduced power output of 16.58PS in R15S.

Prices of the FZ family have also reduced. The Yamaha SZ-RR v2.0, which is Yamaha's most affordable 150 cc motorcycle, is priced at Rs 67,803 post-GST benefits. The Yamaha FZ FI now costs Rs 81,040 while the Yamaha FZ-S FI comes with a price tag of Rs 83,042. Yamaha Fazer FI, the semi-faired version of FZ-S FI, is now retailed at a reduced price of Rs 88,143.

Yamaha had launched FZ25 in India in January for Rs 1,19,500. The price of the motorcycle was then increased to Rs 1,20,385. After the implementation of GST, the price now stands at Rs 1,19,335.

The most popular scooter in Yamaha's range, Fascino, is now priced at Rs 54,593. It was previously retailed at Rs 55,015. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi.