With Goods and Services Tax (GST), the prices of small cars and SUVs have become cheaper in India. Many of the auto makers have already announced their decisions to pass on the benefits of GST to customers and have released the updated price list of their entire range of models in the country.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai has revealed that its models get benefit by up to 5.9 percent. It's SUV the Creta is now cheaper by up to Rs 63,670 and has been priced in the range of Rs 8.92 lakh to Rs 14 lakh as opposed to the previous Rs 9.28 lakh – Rs 14.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Under GST, the SUVs are now taxed at 43 percent.

2017 Hyundai Creta
2017 Hyundai CretaHyundai

Hyundai Creta comes powered with three engine options -- 1.6-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine that delivers 126bhp mated to a six-speed manual; a six-speed automatic transmission or a 1.4-litre CRDi diesel delivering 89bhp of power. The petrol variants are powered by a 1.6-litre Dual VTVT engine delivering 121bhp power offered in six speed manual and automatic transmission options.

Hyundai Creta updated price list (post-GST)

Hyundai Creta variant Pre-GST price (Rs) Post-GST price (Rs) Difference (Rs)
1.6L Dual VTVT 6MT E 9,28,547 8,92,242 36305
1.6L Dual VTVT 6MT E+ 9,99,900 9,59,000 40900
1.6L Dual VTVT 6MT SX+ 11,97,393 11,51,214 46179
1.6L Dual VTVT 6MT SX+ (Dual Tone)
12,35,441 11,87,151 48290
1.6L Dual VTVT 6AT SX+ 12,99,914 12,48,485 51429
1.4L CRDi 6MT E+ 9,99,900 9,79,000 20900
1.4L CRDi 6MT S 11,33,808 11,09,482 24326
1.4L CRDi 6MT S+ 12,24,488 11,98,417 26071
1.6L CRDi VGT 6AT S+ 13,70,288 13,12,681 57607
1.6L CRDi VGT 6MT SX 12,50,337 11,96,838 53499
1.6L CRDi VGT 6MT SX+ 13,50,245 12,92,211 58034
1.6L CRDi VGT 6MT SX+ (Dual Tone) 13,88,291 13,28,147 60144
1.6L CRDi VGT 6MT SX (O) 14,56,615 13,93,580 63035
1.6L CRDi VGT 6AT SX+ 14,63,685 14,00,015 63670
