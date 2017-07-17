With Goods and Services Tax (GST), the prices of small cars and SUVs have become cheaper in India. Many of the auto makers have already announced their decisions to pass on the benefits of GST to customers and have released the updated price list of their entire range of models in the country.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai has revealed that its models get benefit by up to 5.9 percent. It's SUV the Creta is now cheaper by up to Rs 63,670 and has been priced in the range of Rs 8.92 lakh to Rs 14 lakh as opposed to the previous Rs 9.28 lakh – Rs 14.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Under GST, the SUVs are now taxed at 43 percent.

Hyundai Creta comes powered with three engine options -- 1.6-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine that delivers 126bhp mated to a six-speed manual; a six-speed automatic transmission or a 1.4-litre CRDi diesel delivering 89bhp of power. The petrol variants are powered by a 1.6-litre Dual VTVT engine delivering 121bhp power offered in six speed manual and automatic transmission options.

Hyundai Creta updated price list (post-GST)