Following the rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- India's biggest tax reform, many carmakers in the country have revised the prices of their offerings in the country and the latest to join the list is German carmaker Mercedes-Benz. Mercedes-Benz India has revealed the updated prices of its models in the country.

Under GST, small cars under four-metre get a tax of 29 percent as opposed to the previous 31.5 percent. The cars with more than 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engine capacity will be taxed at 43 percent, which is almost two percent down from the previous 44.7 percent tax slab. Looking at the tax rates on the SUVs in India, the tax has come down by 12 percent at 43 percent while electric cars stand as the highest gainers with the tax rate on these models being lowered to 12 percent from 20.5 percent.

Check out the full list of Mercedes-Benz India

Model Price Rs (Ex-Showroom)
A 180 Sport 27,45,000
A 200d Sport 28,45,200
B 180 Sport 29,45,000
B 200d Sport 30,45,200
CLA 200 Sport 33,38,044
CLA200d Style 30,64,729
CLA 200d Sport 34,33,986
GLA 200 Sport 32,20,000
GLA 200d Style 30,65,000
GLA 200d Sport 33,85,000
GLA 220 d 4 matic Sport 36,75,000
C 200 Avantgarde 40,52,389
C 220d Style 38,55,235
C 220d Avantgarde 41,48,515
C 250d Avantgarde 44,83,635
E 200 LWB 54,56,264
E 220 d LWB 55,52,390
E350 d LWB 67,49,532
GLE 250 d 61,89,691
GLE 350 d 71,73,245
GLE 400 72,06,208
GLS 350 d 79,85,911
GLS 400 79,85,911
GLC 300 sport 50,37,079
GLC 220 d Style 46,49,222
GLC 220 d Sport 49,98,329
S 350d Connoisseur's Edition 1,17,20,272
S 400 L Connoisseur's Edition 1,28,06,761
Mercedes-Maybach S500 1,79,90,131
E 400 'Edition E' Cabriolet 77,11,338
C63 S AMG 1,34,09,273
GLE 43 4MATIC AMG Coupe 91,87,139
AMG SLC 43 79,42,091
G 63 AMG MY 17 2,08,54,296
AMG GTS 2,08,54,295
S500 Cabriolet 2,08,00,331
Mercedes-Maybach S600 2,53,78,886
CLA 45 4 Matic Mercedes- AMG 72,65,701
GLA 45 4 MATIC Mercedes-AMG 75,21,939
Mercedes-Benz C 300 Cabriolet 60,87,837
AMG C 43 75,09,350
C 300 Cabriolet 60,87,837
Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 1,60,59,000
