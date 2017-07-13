Following the rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- India's biggest tax reform, many carmakers in the country have revised the prices of their offerings in the country and the latest to join the list is German carmaker Mercedes-Benz. Mercedes-Benz India has revealed the updated prices of its models in the country.
Under GST, small cars under four-metre get a tax of 29 percent as opposed to the previous 31.5 percent. The cars with more than 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engine capacity will be taxed at 43 percent, which is almost two percent down from the previous 44.7 percent tax slab. Looking at the tax rates on the SUVs in India, the tax has come down by 12 percent at 43 percent while electric cars stand as the highest gainers with the tax rate on these models being lowered to 12 percent from 20.5 percent.
Check out the full list of Mercedes-Benz India
|Model
|Price Rs (Ex-Showroom)
|A 180 Sport
|27,45,000
|A 200d Sport
|28,45,200
|B 180 Sport
|29,45,000
|B 200d Sport
|30,45,200
|CLA 200 Sport
|33,38,044
|CLA200d Style
|30,64,729
|CLA 200d Sport
|34,33,986
|GLA 200 Sport
|32,20,000
|GLA 200d Style
|30,65,000
|GLA 200d Sport
|33,85,000
|GLA 220 d 4 matic Sport
|36,75,000
|C 200 Avantgarde
|40,52,389
|C 220d Style
|38,55,235
|C 220d Avantgarde
|41,48,515
|C 250d Avantgarde
|44,83,635
|E 200 LWB
|54,56,264
|E 220 d LWB
|55,52,390
|E350 d LWB
|67,49,532
|GLE 250 d
|61,89,691
|GLE 350 d
|71,73,245
|GLE 400
|72,06,208
|GLS 350 d
|79,85,911
|GLS 400
|79,85,911
|GLC 300 sport
|50,37,079
|GLC 220 d Style
|46,49,222
|GLC 220 d Sport
|49,98,329
|S 350d Connoisseur's Edition
|1,17,20,272
|S 400 L Connoisseur's Edition
|1,28,06,761
|Mercedes-Maybach S500
|1,79,90,131
|E 400 'Edition E' Cabriolet
|77,11,338
|C63 S AMG
|1,34,09,273
|GLE 43 4MATIC AMG Coupe
|91,87,139
|AMG SLC 43
|79,42,091
|G 63 AMG MY 17
|2,08,54,296
|AMG GTS
|2,08,54,295
|S500 Cabriolet
|2,08,00,331
|Mercedes-Maybach S600
|2,53,78,886
|CLA 45 4 Matic Mercedes- AMG
|72,65,701
|GLA 45 4 MATIC Mercedes-AMG
|75,21,939
|Mercedes-Benz C 300 Cabriolet
|60,87,837
|AMG C 43
|75,09,350
|C 300 Cabriolet
|60,87,837
|Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
|1,60,59,000