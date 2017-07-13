Following the rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST) -- India's biggest tax reform, many carmakers in the country have revised the prices of their offerings in the country and the latest to join the list is German carmaker Mercedes-Benz. Mercedes-Benz India has revealed the updated prices of its models in the country.

Under GST, small cars under four-metre get a tax of 29 percent as opposed to the previous 31.5 percent. The cars with more than 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engine capacity will be taxed at 43 percent, which is almost two percent down from the previous 44.7 percent tax slab. Looking at the tax rates on the SUVs in India, the tax has come down by 12 percent at 43 percent while electric cars stand as the highest gainers with the tax rate on these models being lowered to 12 percent from 20.5 percent.

Also Read: As carmakers embrace GST, passenger vehicle sales drop 11% in June

Check out the full list of Mercedes-Benz India