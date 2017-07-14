Iconic bike maker Harley-Davidson has updated prices of its entire range in India following the rollout of GST (Goods and Services Tax). Many of the two-wheeler makers have already released the new prices of their models including BMW Motorrad, Triumph Motorcycles and Indian Motorcycle.

Under GST, the tax rate of scooters and bikes with less than 350cc engine capacity went down to 28 percent, which is lower by about two percent than the previous tax of 30.2 percent. The bikes above 350cc engine now attract a tax rate of 31 percent from the previous rate of 30.5 percent. That means the likes of Triumph, Harley-Davidson and Ducati now cost more.

Harley-Davidson, which sells a range of models from Street 750 to CVO Limited, has increased the prices of the vehicles by up to Rs. 2,14,000. The American company's most affordable offering in the country, Street 750, saw a hike of Rs 16,000. The Street 750 is now priced at Rs. 5,14,000.

Check out the new price list of Harley-Davidson

Model Post-GST (Rs) Increase (Rs) Street 750 514000 16000 Street Rod 604000 18000 Iron 883 839000 28000 1200 Custom 975000 32000 Forty-Eight 997000 32000 Roadster 1018000 33000 Street Bob 1103000 36000 Fat Bob 1352000 43000 Fat Boy 1701000 66000 Heritage Softail Classic 1850000 71000 Road King 2820000 135000 Street Glide Special 3337000 167000 Road Glide Special 3551000 218000 CVO Limited 5349000 214000

Source: Zigwheels