Iconic bike maker Harley-Davidson has updated prices of its entire range in India following the rollout of GST (Goods and Services Tax). Many of the two-wheeler makers have already released the new prices of their models including BMW Motorrad, Triumph Motorcycles and Indian Motorcycle.
Under GST, the tax rate of scooters and bikes with less than 350cc engine capacity went down to 28 percent, which is lower by about two percent than the previous tax of 30.2 percent. The bikes above 350cc engine now attract a tax rate of 31 percent from the previous rate of 30.5 percent. That means the likes of Triumph, Harley-Davidson and Ducati now cost more.
Harley-Davidson, which sells a range of models from Street 750 to CVO Limited, has increased the prices of the vehicles by up to Rs. 2,14,000. The American company's most affordable offering in the country, Street 750, saw a hike of Rs 16,000. The Street 750 is now priced at Rs. 5,14,000.
Check out the new price list of Harley-Davidson
|Model
|Post-GST (Rs)
|Increase (Rs)
|Street 750
|514000
|16000
|Street Rod
|604000
|18000
|Iron 883
|839000
|28000
|1200 Custom
|975000
|32000
|Forty-Eight
|997000
|32000
|Roadster
|1018000
|33000
|Street Bob
|1103000
|36000
|Fat Bob
|1352000
|43000
|Fat Boy
|1701000
|66000
|Heritage Softail Classic
|1850000
|71000
|Road King
|2820000
|135000
|Street Glide Special
|3337000
|167000
|Road Glide Special
|3551000
|218000
|CVO Limited
|5349000
|214000
