Austrian motorcycle maker co-owned by Bajaj Auto has revised the prices of its motorcycles post-GST implementation in India. As per the new tax regime, KTM bike models under 350cc are now retailed with reduced prices and all other motorcycles with increased price.

Ex-showroom prices of KTM 200 Duke, 250 Duke and RC 200 have been reduced by up to Rs 8,600 post-GST, Bajaj Auto said in a statement. The prices of 390 Duke and RC 390 have now gone up by Rs 5,900. The rate of reduction varies across locations depending on the VAT rates applicable prior to GST, the statement added.

Under GST, two-wheelers attract a tax rate of 28 percent, which is lower than the current total tax of 30 percent. However, motorcycles with engine capacity above 350cc have been slapped with additional cess of three percent.

There were reports that KTM has increased prices of its motorcycles by up to Rs 5,797 on June 29 prior to the implementation of the GST. However, the latest revision makes it clear that there was no such revision in June.

KTM India had launched the new 2017 Duke series earlier this year, with 250 Duke as the new member. The 250 Duke is powered by a 248.8cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine developing 30 bhp of power and 24 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

KTM India now joins two-wheeler makers like TVS Motor Company, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield, India Yamaha Motor and Suzuki Motorcycle who have already announced price cuts after GST.