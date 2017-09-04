ABC has officially begun the countdown to the premiere of Grey's Anatomy season 14. The channel has been teasing TGIT trailers for some time now. While fans wait to watch the trailer of the new season, rumour has it that another crucial character from the medical drama might not return for the new season.

SPOILER WARNING:

It was earlier reported that Marika Dominczyk, who plays the role of Dr Arizona's (Jessica Capshaw) love interest Eliza Minnick, will not return to the new season after the fiasco that concluded the previous season. It is now reported that Tessa Ferrer aka Dr Leah Murphy will not return to the show.

While there have not been any official statements from the channel yet, TV Line has multiple sources confirming the actress has been missing in action on the sets of the new season. Sources also revealed there are no plans to bring back the recurring character to the show.

Considering the past relationship Murphy and Arizona shared, fans expected the sparks could reignite and lead to another messy turn of events. However, Shonda Rhimes (played with our hearts and emotions again) chose to introduce Eliza and complicate things for Arizona. Whereas, Murphy did not have much role to play in the previous season, except for the rehiring drama that took place following her return.

The new update from the cast reveals both Dr Arizona's love interests are ruled out of the new season, making her single again. Could this mean that another new character will be brought in with regard to Arizona or could fans expect a blast from the past kind of a situation?

Just for clarification, fans should not be expecting Sara Ramirez's Callie to return for the new season.

With a few relationship hurdles lined up for Arizona, Capshaw told E! Online that the new season would be a hurtful journey for Arizona. "Well, I mean, I think she was on the way to being a little bit — I mean, she was super crushed out, but I think she was on the way to being a little in love, right. And now her girlfriend gets fired. So what happens now? I think it's a little bit of being in a wash cycle and sort of going 'What happened and why and now what do I do?'" she told the website.

Grey's Anatomy season 14 returns September 28 with a special two-hour episode.