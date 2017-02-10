Season 13 episode 12 of Grey's Anatomy featured a number of shocking moments, and the major one was Meredith getting suspended from her post as chief of general surgery after she failed to co-operate with the replacement of Richard Webber.

Bailey suspended Meredith and gave her job to April, and based on the synopsis for next week's episode, April is not going to have a pleasant day at work as she takes on the new role. The promo for the episode doesn't reveal what Meredith is up to now that she is suspended, but it shows April being sidelined by the other doctors as well as the patients.

Season 13 episode 13 is titled It Only Gets Much Worse and the official synopsis reads: "Eliza's new phase of teaching begins and the residents look forward to it, but trouble arises when they wind up stuck in the middle of bickering attendings. Meanwhile, April transitions to her new role at the hospital, and her first day is difficult."

Elsewhere in this Thursday's episode, we saw Andrew DeLuca dropping the assault charges he filed against Alex, and the episode also hinted at DeLuca being interested in Jo.

"I believe it's because DeLuca has feelings for Jo, or possible feelings. It seems sort of heroic and a self-sacrificing thing to do," Justin Chambers, the actor who plays Alex, told Variety, adding that DeLuca may have dropped the charges to impress Jo (Camilla Luddington). "Or maybe he doesn't want to cause problems at work — that sort of has a ripple effect, if you affect the doctors around you."

He also said that there might be a love triangle involving Alex, Jo and DeLuca.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays on ABC.