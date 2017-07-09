Wrestling fans all around the world are in for a big treat in the WWE per-view (PPV) event called the Great Balls of Fire on Sunday in Dallas. Big stars like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns are the show stoppers, which will make the contest even more interesting.

There are a number of events, which are going to take shape, including the tag team titles, which will be fought between Cesaro, Sheamus vs The Hardy Boyz. It is not a simple contest, but a 30 minute Iron match. Expect a feisty contest. Besides this, the women's title will also be on the line as Alexa Bliss is set to fight Sasha Banks.

However, there are two matches in the event that is expected to be of utmost importance.

Reigns vs Braun Strowman will take part in an ambulance match, and if one recollects their ambulance fights in the past, it has been massive, with both the wrestlers having a full go at one another.

Looking at the way this match has built up, it is not going to be any different in Dallas as well. If Reigns vs Strowman is not good enough for you, Lesnar vs Samoa for the Universal title should make your day.

There have already been some trash talks and with Joe having spoken about how he will use his submission to beat Lesnar, the latter will be more than ready to silence Joe inside the ring.

Where to watch live

Great Balls of Fire is scheduled for 8 pm EST, 5:30 am IST, 1 am BST start.

Country TV India Ten Network UK Sky Box Office USA PPV Canada PPV

Live stream - WWE Network.

Live updates - WWE twitter.