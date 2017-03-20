The US will see a total solar eclipse for the first time in 99 years, during which the sun will be partly invisible for a short while. The last total solar eclipse visible over mainland US took place in June 8, 1918.

The "total solar eclipse" is also referred to as the "Great American Eclipse" as it can be seen only in the US.

It will take place on August 21, 2017 during which the Sun will partly disappear. A 70-mile-wide shadow path or umbra will diagonally pass over 12 states in America from Oregon to South Carolina, a latimes.com report said.

The Sun and the moon will put up an interesting show in American skies and leave sky-watchers stunned as the the big star is covered by the Moon's shadow. The event is likely to last for around one-and-a-half hour.

The eclipse will make other stars visible during the day.

You can get a good view of this cosmic event in Nashville, Kansas city and Charleston, according to a CNN report.

People are very excited to witness this event, and some are even booking hotels to get a good view.

Here is the duration and timings of the Great American Eclipse:

Madras, Oregon

Duration of totality is 2 minutes, 4 seconds

Totality begins at 10.19 am PDT

Snake River Valley, Idaho

Duration of totality is 2 minutes, 18 seconds

Totality begins at 11.33 am MDT

Casper, Wyoming

Duration of totality is 2 minutes, 26 seconds

Totality begins at 11.42 am MDT

Sandhills of western Nebraska

Duration of totality is 2 minutes, 30 seconds

Totality begins at 11.49 am MDT

St. Joseph, Missouri

Duration of totality is 2 minutes, 39 seconds

Totality begins at 1.06 pm CDT

Carbondale, Illinois

Duration of totality is 2 minutes, 41.6 seconds

Totality begins at 1.20 pm CDT

Hopkinsville, Kentucky

Duration of totality is 2 minutes, 41.2 seconds

Totality begins at 1.24 pm CDT

Nashville, Tennessee

Duration of totality is 1 minute, 57 seconds

Totality begins at 1.27 pm CDT

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Duration of totality is 1 minute, 17 seconds

Totality begins at 2.35 pm EDT

Columbia, South Carolina

Duration of totality is 2 minutes, 30 seconds

Totality begins at 2.43 pm EDT

Source: greatamericaneclipse.com

Check out the path of the Total Solar Eclipse across America in this video: