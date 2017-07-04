Every petrolhead has been eagerly waiting to get a sneak peek of the second season of The Grand Tour. After the much anticipated first season, Amazon Prime's motoring show has been scheduled to arrive on the streaming platform in October, as per several reports.

But it seems that the air time of the show might have been delayed as show host Hammond recently escaped a horrific car crash just before it burst into flames. Hence, The Grand Tour season 2 might air by the end of 2018.

Even after the changed schedule, Amazon Prime is unlikely to disappoint its fans across the world as they have recently announced that they will release the preview of the season 2 on Prime Day, July 11. The preview clip will be exclusively available for Amazon Prime members at first, later it will be released for all. You can watch it here.

According to Amazon, the teaser will show "Jeremy, Richard and James in Mozambique, Switzerland and the U.K."

While there is no official confirmation regarding the air date and time, Jeremy Clarkson earlier mentioned that Hammond's accident has postponed the ongoing production of the motoring show.

Richard Hammond aka the hamster recently escaped a crash for the second consecutive time during the shooting of The Grand Tour season 2 in Switzerland. He was driving an electric supercar Rimac Concept One when the fiery car crash happened.

According to Motor 1, Jezza has been re-writing the program's scripts to adjust for the Hamster's inability to drive. James May has been taking over on the production that was originally scheduled for Hammond.