The big musical night has finally come to an end and the Grammy Awards have been awarded to artistes who truly deserve it. But if you missed the whole award function, do not worry, we got you covered.

Earlier in the evening, the Recording Academy awarded the offbeat musical awards that include Best Americana Song and R&B awards. And eventually, the night turned spectacular with Adele winning all the major awards.

Grammys 2017: Adele steals the show; Winners, performances, memorable moments and more [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

Take a look at all the artists who won. Did your favourite artist win?

Record of the Year: Adele for Hello, 25

Album of the Year: Adele for 25

Song of the Year: Adele for Hello, 25

Best New Artist: Chance The Rapper

Best Pop Solo Performance: Adele for Hello, 25

Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance: Twenty One Pilots for Stressed Out

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Willie Nelson for Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin

Best Pop Vocal Album: Adele for 25

Best Dance Recording: The Chainsmokers feat Daya for Don't Let Me Down

Best Dance/Electronic Album: Flume for Skin

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Snarky Puppy: Culcha Vulcha

Best Rock Performance: David Bowie for Blackstar

Best Metal Performance: Megadeth for Dystopia

Best Rock Song: David Bowie for Blackstar

Best Rock Album: Cage The Elephant for Tell Me I'm Pretty

Best Alternative Music Album: David Bowie for Blackstar

Best R&B Performance: Solange for Cranes In The Sky

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Lalah Hathaway for Angel

Best R&B Song: Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell) for Lake By The Ocean

Best Urban Contemporary Album: Beyonce's Lemonade

Best R&B Album: Lalah Hathaway for Lalah Hathaway Live

Best Rap Performance: Chance The Rapper feat Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz for No Problem

Best Rap Son: Drake for Hotline Bling

Best Rap Album: Chance The Rapper for Coloring Book

Best Country Solo Performance: Maren Morris for My Church

Best Country Duo/ Group Performance: Pentatonix feat Dolly Parton for Jolene

Best Country Song: Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw) for Humble and Kind

Best Country Album: Sturgill Simpson for A Sailor's Guide To Earth

Best New Age Album: White Sun for White Sun II

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: John Scofield for I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Gregory Porter for Take Me To The Alley

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: John Scofield for Country For Old Men

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom

Best Latin Jazz Album: Chucho Valdes for Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac

