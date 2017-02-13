The big musical night has finally come to an end and the Grammy Awards have been awarded to artistes who truly deserve it. But if you missed the whole award function, do not worry, we got you covered.
Earlier in the evening, the Recording Academy awarded the offbeat musical awards that include Best Americana Song and R&B awards. And eventually, the night turned spectacular with Adele winning all the major awards.
Take a look at all the artists who won. Did your favourite artist win?
Record of the Year: Adele for Hello, 25
Album of the Year: Adele for 25
Song of the Year: Adele for Hello, 25
Best New Artist: Chance The Rapper
Best Pop Solo Performance: Adele for Hello, 25
Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance: Twenty One Pilots for Stressed Out
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Willie Nelson for Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin
Best Pop Vocal Album: Adele for 25
Best Dance Recording: The Chainsmokers feat Daya for Don't Let Me Down
Best Dance/Electronic Album: Flume for Skin
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Snarky Puppy: Culcha Vulcha
Best Rock Performance: David Bowie for Blackstar
Best Metal Performance: Megadeth for Dystopia
Best Rock Song: David Bowie for Blackstar
Best Rock Album: Cage The Elephant for Tell Me I'm Pretty
Best Alternative Music Album: David Bowie for Blackstar
Best R&B Performance: Solange for Cranes In The Sky
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Lalah Hathaway for Angel
Best R&B Song: Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell) for Lake By The Ocean
Best Urban Contemporary Album: Beyonce's Lemonade
Best R&B Album: Lalah Hathaway for Lalah Hathaway Live
Best Rap Performance: Chance The Rapper feat Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz for No Problem
Best Rap Son: Drake for Hotline Bling
Best Rap Album: Chance The Rapper for Coloring Book
Best Country Solo Performance: Maren Morris for My Church
Best Country Duo/ Group Performance: Pentatonix feat Dolly Parton for Jolene
Best Country Song: Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw) for Humble and Kind
Best Country Album: Sturgill Simpson for A Sailor's Guide To Earth
Best New Age Album: White Sun for White Sun II
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: John Scofield for I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Gregory Porter for Take Me To The Alley
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: John Scofield for Country For Old Men
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom
Best Latin Jazz Album: Chucho Valdes for Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac
For the full list: Visit Grammys official website.