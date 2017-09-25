The recently-held GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017 was a flamboyant affair that witnessed the presence of some of big Bollywood stars.
Celebrities like Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Esha Gupta, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez and Karan Johar attended the starry event.
Aamir was a big attraction at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017, as his presence at any award show is a rare occurrence.
Apart from winning the award for Creative Maverick, Aamir grabbed attention for his selfie with Ranveer Singh that the latter posted on social media.
Anushka Sharma, who won the woman of the year award, was seen bonding well with ex-boyfriend Ranveer Singh.
Although not all stars present at the venue bagged awards, pictures from the event suggest they all had an awesome evening. Here is the list of GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017 winners:
Zorawar Kalra: Restaurant of the year
Rishi Malhotra: Digital Don
Subodh Gupta: Artist of the year
Sidharth Malhotra: Most Stylish Man
Manish Malhotra: Designer of the year
Bhaichung Bhutia: Legend
Irrfan Khan: Outstanding achievement
Anushka Sharma: Woman of the year
Karan Johar: Producer of the year
Siddhartha Lal: Global Indian of the year
Rajkummar Rao: Actor of the year
Ranveer Singh: Entertainer of the year
Sridevi: Excellence in Acting
Rahul Bose: Agent of social change
Sonam Wangchuk: Social entrepreneur of the year
Konkona Sen Sharma: Excellence in direction and acting
Hasan Minhaj: International Mam
Hemendra Kothari: Philanthropy
Aamir Khan: Creative Maverick
Apart from the award distributions, the event was marked by some entertaining performances by Shillong-based rock band Soulmate and a Marathi hip-hop group.
Check some photos and videos from the event:
