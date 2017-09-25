The recently-held GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017 was a flamboyant affair that witnessed the presence of some of big Bollywood stars.

Celebrities like Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Esha Gupta, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez and Karan Johar attended the starry event.

Aamir was a big attraction at GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017, as his presence at any award show is a rare occurrence.

Apart from winning the award for Creative Maverick, Aamir grabbed attention for his selfie with Ranveer Singh that the latter posted on social media.

Anushka Sharma, who won the woman of the year award, was seen bonding well with ex-boyfriend Ranveer Singh.

Although not all stars present at the venue bagged awards, pictures from the event suggest they all had an awesome evening. Here is the list of GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017 winners:

Zorawar Kalra: Restaurant of the year

Rishi Malhotra: Digital Don

Subodh Gupta: Artist of the year

Sidharth Malhotra: Most Stylish Man

Manish Malhotra: Designer of the year

Bhaichung Bhutia: Legend

Irrfan Khan: Outstanding achievement

Anushka Sharma: Woman of the year

Karan Johar: Producer of the year

Siddhartha Lal: Global Indian of the year

Rajkummar Rao: Actor of the year

Ranveer Singh: Entertainer of the year

Sridevi: Excellence in Acting

Rahul Bose: Agent of social change

Sonam Wangchuk: Social entrepreneur of the year

Konkona Sen Sharma: Excellence in direction and acting

Hasan Minhaj: International Mam

Hemendra Kothari: Philanthropy

Aamir Khan: Creative Maverick

Apart from the award distributions, the event was marked by some entertaining performances by Shillong-based rock band Soulmate and a Marathi hip-hop group.

Check some photos and videos from the event:

#AboutLastNight: @kimsharmaofficial's got moves at the #GQAwards. _________________________________________ #KimSharma #MOTY #Suits CC @ujjwalaraut A post shared by GQ India (@gqindia) on Sep 23, 2017 at 5:25am PDT