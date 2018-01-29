Fuel prices are scaling new highs in the country almost on a daily basis.

Diesel price in Mumbai crossed Rs 68 per litre on Monday. The price of diesel in Mumbai reached Rs 68.08 per litre and petrol Rs 80.71 per litre on January 29.

In Delhi, the price of diesel is at Rs 63.93 per litre while petrol is at Rs 72.84 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol price is Rs 75.54 per litre and diesel price is Rs 66.60 per litre. In Chennai, diesel price is at Rs 67.42 per litre and petrol at Rs 75.55 per litre.

Skyrocketing fuel prices are putting pressure on the NDA government, especially in the wake of the upcoming state assembly elections. In Economic Survey 2018 released on Monday, the government has noted that the surge in oil prices as a major concern for the economy.

To cool down the fuel prices, the government is likely to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel in the Union Budget 2018. Oil Ministry has written to the Finance Ministry to bring down excise duty on petrol and diesel to give some relief to consumers. The Modi government had lowered the excise duty on petrol and diesel only once in its tenure and that was in October 2017.

The rise in fuel prices was in tandem with the rapid rise in international crude oil rates. Production curbs, high demand are the major reasons for the surge in crude oil prices. In the country, oil marketing companies are following dynamic pricing of auto fuels from June 16, 2017.

The fuel prices have been on the rise for the past one and a half month and the clamour for bringing fuel prices under Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime is increasing.

Currently, the petrol and diesel do not come under the ambit of the GST. The fuel prices are lower in Goa than in other states. In Mumbai petrol is more than Rs 80 per litre. This is because of the differences in the VAT (Value Added Tax) imposed on it from state to state.