Director Sampath Nandi‏'s Telugu movie Goutham Nanda (Gautam) Nanda starring Gopichand, Hansika Motwani and Catherine Tresa, has received good reviews and ratings from the audience.

Gautam Nanda is a stylish action entertainer movie, which has a good dose of romance and comedy to woo the mass audience. Besides direction, Sampath Nandi has also written the story and screenplay for the film produced by J Bhagavan and J Pulla Rao under the banner Sri Balaji Cine Media. The movie has been certified with a UA by the censor board and has a runtime of 156 minutes.

Goutham Nanda revolves around the story of billionaire Ghattamaneni Gautam. The story is all about how he becomes Goutham Nanda. The film does not have a fresh story, but the screenplay is good. Gopichand's performance and some comedy scenes are entertaining in the first half of the film. The second half is better than the first half and the climax is amazing, say the audience.

Gopichand rocks the show with his stylish looks and amazing action in Goutham Nanda. He has done a good job in sky diving, desert safari and seas surfing scenes. Hansika Motwani and Catherine Tresa look glamorous and their chemistry with the hero is good. Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi and others have also done justice to their roles, say the viewers.

Goutham Nanda has rich production values and action choreography, music, camera work and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, add the film goers. We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates of Goutham Nanda movie review and ratings by the audience:

Watch Goutham Nanda official trailer here

HARI KIRAN‏ @harikiranroyal

#GautamNanda - Interesting and Entertaining 1st half. Comedy worked out well. Liked Gopichand's Performance. @MusicThaman BGM a Big Plus.

Gopal Alapati‏ @gopal_alapati

Watchable first half Good Second half Last 30 minutes.. @MusicThaman ye hero, chithakottesadu Liked it #GautamNanda #GouthamNanda

Shaik Ansarbasha‏ @SAnsarbasha

Commercial ga good movie Routine story #GouthamNanda

Nazeer_khan‏ @Nenu_MB_Fan

Songs picturization Cinematography Twists and surprise elements Family emotions @IamSampathNandi 's direction @MusicThaman 's #BGM #Gopichand looking ultra stylish.. @MusicThaman 's songs and #BGM, heart and soul for the movie. #GouthamNanda ..

Adi43‏ @gunners_443

#GouthamNanda good movie 2nd half gopi acting

Ravic‏ @ravic000

@MusicThaman BGM of #GouthamNanda mind blowing #raceguram #Sarrainodu

Yaswanth Reddy‏ @yaswanthreddy15

#GautamNanda Awsme BGM for this movie sir I love Ur beat nd probably Ur music are awsme works nd keep going on ur wrks sir @MusicThaman

Priya❤Kaju‏ @Priyakajal44

Watchable first half Good Second half Last 30 minutes. @MusicThaman ye hero, chithakottesadu Great reviews #GautamNanda #GouthamNanda.

Vinay Gudapati‏ @gudapativinay