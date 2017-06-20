Job hunting is not easy, and Google realises that. So, to help you find the right job for yourself, the search giant will now scan the web to get you job postings that match your needs.

The new feature, available in English on both desktop and mobile starting Tuesday, is aimed at helping jobseekers find available jobs without having to visit particular websites that are often crowded with duplicate or irrelevant job postings. To make that happen, Google is collaborating with other companies from across the industry, including LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor and Facebook.

According to Google, users will get to see new job postings from these websites, as well as many other services across the web, as soon as they are published. The company has also shared some instructions for jobs providers to help them make their job openings easier to find on Google search results.

To create a comprehensive list of jobs, Google first needs to remove all the duplicate entries posted earlier, followed by its machine learning algorithms categorizing them accordingly.

As a user of this new feature, you just need to type simple queries like "jobs near me," "retail jobs" or something similar along those lines, and you will get the new job search widget with a broad range of jobs. You can then filter your search based on full-time positions, industry, location, employer and so on.

To further improve the search experience, Google said it would continue adding more filters and information in the future. You can also turn on alerts for your search to get email notifications about new job postings.

"Looking for jobs is a personal and complex journey, and one that we're trying to support in this new search experience," Google said.