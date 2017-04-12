Do you draw like a 5 year old child? Well, it's nothing to be ashamed of, because most of us do. But don't worry, Google has your back.

Now, you can channel your inner Picasso with Google's AutoDraw.

As part of its creative machine learning demonstrations, Google has launched a new web-based AI tool, which can instantly analyse your doodles and suggest a more refined image.

According to Google, AutoDraw "pairs machine learning with drawings created by talented artists to help you draw." Although the tool replicates Android Wear's skill to identify a loosely drawn smiley and replace it with an emoji, the AutoDraw's approach is more straightforward and sophisticated.

AutoDraw works in phone, desktop or tablet. Adding a clip art to a birthday card or a party invite has never been easy; and the best part is, IT'S FREE.

The underlying technology behind AutoDraw is inspired by another Google AI experiment, Quick Draw. It's more like a game that wants you to draw certain objects, and then the AI has to recognise it within 20 seconds.

"Right now, it can guess hundreds of drawings and we look forward to adding more over time," Google said.

Try AutoDraw here.