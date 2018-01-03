It's the third day of 2018 and Google is already pushing out the latest Android security update to its Nexus and Pixel series smartphones. This update will bring the perfunctory bug fixes after December's addition of many Pixel 2 features to older devices.

Google devices have recently seen a lot of bugs and issues, and users were flooding the internet with complaints regarding their Pixel and Nexus devices. Finally, Google has acknowledged the issue and started rolling out the security update.

Google has already made the factory images and full OTA zip files available for download, so if you are really impatient and can't wait for the update to reach your device then you can download the file and update your device of your own.

The first patch update is to resolve 20 issues and the second one will fix 18 bugs. Even though the severity of these vulnerabilities ranges from high to critical, Google says that there are no reports of customers being affected.

The owners of Nexus and Pixel devices will see 46 more fixes coming their way, which also includes two functional updates - one of which has to do with the handling of key upgrades in the keystore, and the other improving stability and performance after an update.